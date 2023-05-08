Fahroni

Background

There has been a major discussion amongst REIT investors about whether it’s better to invest in the Sunbelt or legacy markets on both coasts. Frankly, each of these has something going for it so today I want to highlight the differences between the two markets and present my outlook for a Canadian based BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) which is well positioned to take advantage of the growing Sunbelt market.

Legacy markets vs Sunbelt

First, let’s talk about the main differences between the two markets. It’s a well-known fact that during Covid a lot of activity has moved South, giving markets such as Texas a major boost which manifested into a growing population as well as job growth. This growth is expected to continue throughout this year and into next year with some cities expecting population and job growth in hundreds of thousands per year. If you look at some older earnings report (say 2021), almost every single REIT was talking about some sort of expansion to the Sunbelt. It comes as no surprise that as a direct consequence of this, new construction in the region has exploded. This is true for offices and especially for residential housing. Some cities have literally tens of thousands of units under construction right now, expected to be delivered to the market between this year and 2025.

Multi housing news

The question is whether newcomers can absorb this new supply or whether over supply will put downward pressure on rents and upward pressure on vacancies. Take Dallas for example, in 2022 there were 23,000 units delivered to the market. If we extrapolate this, we will get almost 50,000 units completed this and next year. With about 200,000 in population growth and assuming 1.5 occupants per apartment, we need at least 37% of newcomers to rent in order to have a balanced market. That seems relatively doable. So while it is true that supply has skyrocketed, so far demand seems to be keeping up.

In legacy markets, the story is quite the opposite. People are leaving for the faster growing Sunbelt, but at the same construction activity is at all time low levels. In the end, I expect the market to be fairly balanced as well. So while the topic generates a lot of discussion amongst investors, I think both markets will be fine in the end.

BSR REIT Overview

So now that we’ve cleared that oversupply is not a direct threat to the Sunbelt residential market, let’s have a look at an interesting REIT which operates in the region. First of all, BSR is a Canadian based REIT. This means that it trades exclusively on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with no plans to list in the US. This inhibits the stock's price performance a little but also creates an opportunity because if management decides to list in the US, that could be a major catalyst. In terms of their operations, they are exclusively focused on the Sunbelt, primarily Texas. They have about 8,000 units, the vast majority of which are A-/B-Class garden-style apartment complexes. I actually like the fact that these are sort of lower income apartments, with an average rent under $1,500/ month, especially in light of high supply. This is because all new supply is A-class and tend to be more expensive. So even though I’m not too worried about oversupply, BSR should be extra safe here.

BSR Investor Presentation

Financials

Now in terms of financials, the company had a good year in 2022, just as almost all residential REITs it was able to raise its NOI by almost 10%, driven primarily by inflation driven same store rent increases. Knowing that the company operates in a growing market, I expect that they will be able to continue to grow their FFO, though the rate of growth will most likely slow. For my forecast, I’m going to assume growth of just 3% going forward, which is more in line with historical levels of inflation.

When investing, I always like to look at dividends. Afterall cashflow is king and I don’t like speculation purely on price growth. In case of BSR the dividend is paid monthly and yields around 4%, which is a bit on the lower side for residential REITs. What’s good is that the payout ratio (vs FFO) stands at a conservative 60%, so the dividend is safe even in light of the current economic slowdown. Historically, they have increased the dividend in line with FFO so going forward I’m going to assume dividend growth of 3%, in line with my FFO growth forecast.

Last, but not least, before looking at valuation I want to look at their balance sheet. Afterall, this is often the main reason a REIT fails. BSR has been fairly conservative here as 100% of their debt is fixed-rate. They’re however a little short on cash ($10 Million) which could be a problem in 2024 when they have to refinance $160 Million in debt which given their small size is 22% of their total debt. I expect the company will be able to refinance this debt, but likely at a significantly higher rate compared to their current average rate of 3.4%. This in turn will lower their FFO, but I feel comfortable at 3% growth.

Valuation

Finally, we get to valuation. The company trades at 14x their FFO compared to 16-17x of higher quality peers such as Camden Property Trust (CPT) or Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). The spread to higher quality peers feels quite adequate as BSR is much smaller and fairly young and has to prove itself. Going forward I don’t feel comfortable valuating the REIT above 15x FFO, which leaves little place for upside. With little upside from multiple expansions, relatively slow FFO growth of about 3%, and a 4% dividend, I don’t see the appeal in investing in BSR REIT at this time. That’s why I issue a HOLD rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.