Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been a great compounder since going public in 2012, with shares up over 1,600% during the period. However, the company slumped over 10% on Friday after reporting its first-quarter earnings and is now down nearly 70% from its all-time high in 2021. I believe the huge drawdown presents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The guidance was being lowered in the recent earnings but the long-term fundamentals and prospects remain intact. The ongoing technological change and the recent rise of AI (artificial intelligence) should continue to be meaningful growth drivers moving forward. The company is now also trading at a discount compared to peers and its historical average. While the stock may fluctuate in the near term, I believe the current price level should offer decent upside potential. Therefore I rate it as a buy.

Soft Q1 Earnings

EPAM Systems announced its first-quarter earnings last week and the results are quite soft. While the company reported a beat on revenue and EPS, the full-year guidance was lowered. The company reported a revenue of $1.21 billion, up 3.4% YoY (year over year) compared to $1.17 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 4.9%.

The emerging segment was the strongest, with revenue up 14.7% to $159 million, accounting for 13.1% of total revenue. Industries such as automotive and manufacturing continue to see upbeat demand as they seek better technology to improve their operational efficiency. The travel and consumer segment was also solid, with revenue up 4.9% to $278 million, accounting for 23% of total revenue. The segment benefited from the reopening tailwinds that boosted the travel sector. Life science and healthcare was the weakest segment, down 10.1% to $111 million, accounting for 9.2% of total revenue. The segment continues to be under pressure as companies slow down on larger projects.

The bottom line was also pretty weak due to a lower utilization rate. Despite revenue growth slowing, costs of sales remain elevated, up 9.6% YoY from $780.8 million to $855.9 million. This was partially offset by the decline in SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses, which dipped 10.7% YoY from $237.3 million to $211.9 million. The elevated spending resulted in the operating income down 6.8% YoY from $129.2 million to $120.4 million. The operating margin contracted 110 basis points from 11% to 9.9%. The adjusted diluted EPS was $2.47, down 0.8% YoY.

The guidance was the major let-down of the quarter. The company revised its outlook and now expects revenue growth for FY23 to be 3%, down from the 9% previously announced. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be $10.7 at the midpoint, down from $11.2 previously announced.

Ongoing Tailwinds

While the recent earnings indicated a slowdown in demand, this is largely attributed to companies being more nimble in spending, rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. I believe EPAM Systems' secular tailwinds remain intact and should continue to drive growth in the long run. The company is benefiting from the acceleration of digital transformation, as companies continue to adopt the newest technologies. Digital consulting is usually highly prioritized as technology is now the backbone of many companies, and they cannot afford to fall behind competitors. Better technologies also vastly improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

For instance, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity are two mega-trends that should continue to see significant growth. While their market size has grown substantially in the past few years, I believe we are still in the early innings. As shown in Microsoft's latest earnings, Azure's growth remains very strong with revenue up 27% YoY. According to Markets and Markets, the market size of Cloud Computing is forecasted to grow from $545.8 million in 2022 to $1.24 trillion in 2027, representing a solid CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 17.9%. Besides, we are also seeing new technologies such as generative AI emerge. This should be another major tailwind as companies start to implement AI-related solutions into their operation.

EPAM Systems

Valuation

EPAM Systems has always been trading at a premium valuation due to its outstanding fundamentals. After the massive pullback, the company is now finally sitting at a reasonable valuation. It is currently trading at a PE ratio of 33.2x, which is meaningfully below its historical average and peers. The multiple represents a significant discount of 40.6% compared to its 5-year average of 55.9x. As shown in the chart below, it also represents a notable discount of 18.8% compared to other digital consulting companies such as Globant (GLOB), which has a PE ratio of 40.9x. While the company's valuation may remain compressed in the near term, I believe it could start to expand back to previous levels as growth rebounds next year.

Investors Takeaway

Overall, I believe the massive pullback in EPAM Systems offers a compelling bottom fishing opportunity. While the recent earnings were pretty soft, the company's prospects remain solid and should continue to benefit from multiple technological tailwinds. The lowered guidance also provides an easier comp for FY24, which should see a decent rebound. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts now expect both revenue and EPS growth to be nearly 20% for the coming year. If the company can achieve similar growth rates, I believe it can see its valuation revert back to historical levels, which should offer significant upside potential. Therefore, I rate the company as a buy.