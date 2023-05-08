Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EPAM Systems: Bottom Fishing Opportunity

May 08, 2023 1:18 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
975 Followers

Summary

  • EPAM Systems is now down nearly 70% from its all-time high.
  • The recent earnings were underwhelming, but growth should improve next year thanks to ongoing tailwinds and easier comps.
  • The company's valuation has also come down significantly and is now discounted compared to peers and its historical average.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

High angle view of male and female programmers working on computers at desk in office

Maskot

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been a great compounder since going public in 2012, with shares up over 1,600% during the period. However, the company slumped over 10% on Friday after reporting its first-quarter earnings and is now down nearly 70% from its

Chart
Data by YCharts

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
975 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.