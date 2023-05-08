Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Panasonic: Buffett Bets On Japan, But This Is My Favorite Japanese Play

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Still my favorite Japan play, Panasonic Holdings Corp. is making a big transition into a lithium battery giant.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp. has an ultra-low price-to-sales ratio, which is below book value as well.
  • While Buffett is strictly in Japanese trading houses, looking at industrial infrastructure plays would be wise.

Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

Buffett in Japan

The trend of value investors looking to Japan is not something new. Japan was the hottest market in the world in the 1980s, hitting a Nikkei index high of 38k in 1989. The index still has yet to recover:

Nikkei Index history yahoo finance

Nikkei Index (yahoo finance)

Panasonic Investor Relations company position

Panasonic Investor Relations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Panasonic Energy division presentation

Panasonic Energy division presentation

Panasonic Energy presentation on competitive advantages

Panasonic Energy presentation

Seeking Alpha Panasonic Balance Sheet

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Pana FCF

Seeking Alpha

Panasonic Investor Relations Presentation Q3 2023 progress

Panasonic Investor Relations Presentation Q3 2023

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.94K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCRFY, FANUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.