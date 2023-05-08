Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vintage Wine Estates: Facing Uphill Battles Against A Downturn

May 08, 2023 1:30 AM ETVintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)
Harvy James Espellarga profile picture
Harvy James Espellarga
146 Followers

Summary

  • Vintage Wine Estates has experienced a decline in gross margins and downward revisions in consensus estimates, causing a drop in share prices from $2.02 to $1.28.
  • Issues such as poor inventory management, a change in management, and delayed quarterly report timings suggest underlying problems within the company's operations and decision-making processes.
  • VWE has taken steps to improve annualized profits by $10 million through a combination of price increases, cost recovery measures, and expense reductions, including increasing prices and restructuring customer contracts.
  • Despite the tempting $1.28 share price, investors should consider the uncertainty and risk associated with VWE and not attempt to find a bottom with this stock.

Red, white and rose wine in glasses on wooden background and collection of wine bottles, copy space

5PH

Headwinds That Lowers Confidence in VWE

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) has been a fumble recently, with declining gross margins and a shift in management that caused downward revisions from consensus estimates, which really upset Mr. Market, causing the shares to drop from $2.02

VWE Price Return - Seeking Alpha

Stock's been down on a Year-Over-Year basis (VWE Price Return - Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Harvy James Espellarga profile picture
Harvy James Espellarga
146 Followers
In constant search of undervalued stocks suited for short and long-term investments. Accountancy, Business, and Management Student. Harvy mostly writes about growth and value tech stocks, analyzes them, and shares his insights with his readers. He is a new writer and welcomes all his readers to share their comments, thoughts, and expressions in his articles.                                                                                                                                                    Harvy is a market fanatic motivated to make well-researched articles relating to Large-Cap, Tech, Internet, Gaming, Semiconductor, Value, and Growth. He takes pride in his work and takes constructive criticism to improve his writing and understanding of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.