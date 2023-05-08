Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

freenet AG (FRTAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023
freenet AG (OTCPK:FRTAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Vilanek - CEO

Ingo Arnold - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Polo Tang - UBS

Yemi Falana - Goldman Sachs

Martin Hammerschmidt - Citi

Ulrich Rathe - Societe Generale

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Adam Fox-Rumley is - HSBC

Operator

The conference is now being recorded. Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the freenet Conference Call regarding the Q1 2023 results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation.

Let me now hand the floor over to Christoph Vilanek.

Christoph Vilanek

Hello, everybody, good morning. Thanks for joining this session. Format and everything very, very much the same, very much, as you all know it. We're very happy to present the first quarter results, which came in strong very happy about the overall development of the company in financial as well as operational KPIs.

And I would like to start as always with the development of the customer base. You can see that year-over-year we have a really nice development in mobile net adds of plus 166,000 and TV plus 182. I think it underlines our ambition to equalize these two businesses that is still in absolute terms of subscribers big gap be closed, but you can see that on the net add side. We're doing really well on both ends.

I think it is a result of a strong quarter as such good ambition with the team. Couple of changes that we have done on the sales side also in retail. These days, not a single event that was changing the picture, but I think it's a lot of little improvements that payback these days.

If we take

