da-kuk

International Financials have surged compared to domestic banks. I was floored when I saw the through-the-roof relative performance of the iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) versus the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). After a yearslong stretch of negative alpha, IXG is at all-time total return highs versus US banks.

Now you might ask, 'What does this have to do with Indian stocks?' The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) has nearly one-third of its allocation in the Financials sector. With a weakening U.S. dollar, it's possible that fund flows could favor non-U.S. stocks as regional banking turmoil persists.

Getting down to the brass tacks, I reiterate my buy rating on IFN. Let's give this high-yield CEF a refresh.

Global Financials Sharply Outperform US Banks In 2023

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, IFN invests for long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in the equity securities of Indian companies. As of March 31, the CEF features a high 1.08% annual net expense ratio, but that's not particularly lofty compared to other CEFs. Net assets are $463 million, and the fund has a nearly 30-year track record, realizing greater than 8% compounded returns since 1994.

India will shortly overtake China as the world's most populous country. And a relatively stable macro landscape compared to China makes it a compelling nation in which to do business. Just recently, Apple (AAPL) underscored its plans to penetrate India with its presence. Growing government spending and a consumer revival post-COVID are bullish catalysts, according to the fund manager's Q4 commentary.

IFN attracts investors with its very high 22.9% trailing 12-month distribution yield. The November 2021 total payout of $1.61 was unusually high, so I would expect a forward yield closer to 12%.

IFN Distribution History

Nasdaq.com

Performance-wise, IFN has outpaced both the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) and the iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) in the last decade. On a total return basis, IFN is not far from its highest level since early last year after notching a nadir in June 2022. I like this relative strength (dividends included) against its peer ETFs.

IFN: Long-Term Alpha vs. INDA and INDY

Stockcharts.com

Digging into the portfolio, IFN is very much a large-cap fund. It also leans to the growth style, according to the Morningstar Style Box. The CEF features decent momentum, and the portfolio is of higher-than-average quality with low volatility. The price-to-earnings ratio is not cheap at more than 22 but long-term earnings growth is decent at 8.5%.

IFN: Portfolio and Factor Profile

Morningstar

A key risk for IFN holders is that it is quite concentrated. The top 10 holdings total 56% of the portfolio. Also - as hinted at earlier - Financials comprise 29% of the fund (the largest sector weight). IFN counters the large bank position with almost a 20% weight in growth-oriented Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks, however.

IFN: Top 10 Holdings, Sector Weights

The India Fund

In this update on IFN, I took a look for the first time at seasonality. According to data from Equity Clock, IFN tends to rally big from mid-May through year-end. So, now's historically an ideal time to own the fund.

IFN: The Most Bullish Time of Year

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

Doing robust chart analysis is always important, but it is made all the more difficult when the asset has such a high dividend yield. Still, a bullish price breakout is even more impactful when it happens. And I see the potential for IFN to break out of a bullish descending wedge pattern. Notice in the chart below that the CEF has support at a downtrend line dating back to June of last year while upside resistance is seen from a downtrend line off the August zenith. With a flattening 200-day moving average, the bears are losing their grip.

I also spotted a bullish move in the RSI momentum index at the top of the chart. With a rally to finish last week, the bulls appear to be taking IFN to another test of the 200-day. A close above $17 would help confirm a bearish to bullish reversal. I will also be watching how relative price strength goes in the coming months - a breakout above the October 2021 peak would be another sanguine share move. Overall, I like the signatures, but waiting for a rally above the 200-day is warranted. Also, buying the dip to trendline support, currently in the low $14s is prudent.

IFN: Shares Nearing 200-Day Resistance, Strong RSI

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I continue to like the performance and construction of IFN. The technicals also look better, and a breakout this summer amid better seasonality could help send the CEF higher.