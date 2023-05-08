Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PEY: Should You Buy This 4.80% Dividend-Yielding ETF?

The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PEY holds 50 companies across all size segments that have increased dividends for ten consecutive years. I expect a 4.80% yield, and PEY has attracted $1.4 billion in AUM.
  • A high yield is virtually guaranteed, making it suitable for income-only investors. However, there are flaws in the selection process that make it inappropriate for those looking for capital gains.
  • Despite the dividend increase screen, PEY's profitability score is lower than most other high-dividend ETFs. Even after the March reconstitution, PEY is still 8% Regional Banks.
  • Its largest sector exposure area, Utilities, is also under pressure. Many small- and mid-cap Utility stocks missed analyst expectations this quarter, while historic rate increase requests hang in the balance.
  • PEY has great ten-year returns, but my annual performance rankings table highlights the inconsistency. There are too many concerns to issue PEY a buy rating at this time.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Investment Thesis

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is poised to deliver a 4.80% dividend yield. However, that's mostly where the good news ends. PEY is a low-quality fund unlikely to perform well in a slowdown. Sales, earnings, and dividend growth

NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index Eligibility Criteria

SPYD vs. DHS vs. PEY Sector Exposures

Regional Banking Stock Performances - PEY

PEY Top Ten Holdings

PEY Performance Rankings vs. High-Yield Peer Group - 2013 to 2023

SPYD vs. PEY vs. DHS Performance Comparison

PEY Fundamentals vs. SPYD and DHS

PEY Small-Mid-Cap Holdings Returns Since January 2020

Portfolio Visualizer

Q1 2023 Earnings Surprise Monitor

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
