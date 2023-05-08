Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

O'Reilly: Proven Fundamentals But With A High Valuation

May 08, 2023 2:18 AM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)
Excel Black Research profile picture
Excel Black Research
155 Followers

Summary

  • In the short term, O'Reilly is financially strong and competitive, with a focus on customer service and technical expertise that has helped it outperform its competitors.
  • However, in the long term, the traditional way of conducting business in the auto parts industry may face uncertainties due to the shift towards EVs and the rise of e-Commerce.
  • Additionally, the high stock valuation and lower cash flow relative to earnings may not make the price attractive to investors.
  • I would not recommend buying the stock from a long-term perspective unless there is a short-term arbitrage opportunity found from a valuation point.

Close up old catalytic converter in hand Car service man remove from engine gasoline car dust clogged condition on filter in service concept and engine room in the background

NongAsimo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

While there are potential threats to O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) business model, such as the rise of e-commerce and the impact of the transition to electric vehicles (EV), the company has demonstrated its ability to adapt and

Visualization of price range calculated from DCF

Price Range (By author)

Table Description automatically generated

Price Forecast (By author)

This article was written by

Excel Black Research profile picture
Excel Black Research
155 Followers
We are a team of CFA, CPA, and economists. Our research and analysis provide a range of target prices.Value Investment with Business Fundamentals in various industries including Retail / Industrial / Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.