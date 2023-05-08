Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PFF: More Banks May Fail And Bring Preferred Equities Along With Them

Summary

  • As anticipated, the financials-centric preferred equity ETF PFF has lost value this year due to increased bank instability.
  • PFF carries some direct exposure to failing regional banks but is now more weighted toward large banks due to its market cap weighting.
  • PFF's market-cap weighting should cause permanent losses as it disproportionately sells bank equities that have declined the most.
  • Banks in PFF are failing without a recessionary increase in defaults, implying a recession could cause this crisis to grow dramatically.
  • Should a recession occur, I believe the total amount of stimulus money needed to stop the crisis is far beyond the reasonable range for the Federal Reserve or US Treasury.

Close-up of woman"s hand facing up and holding cute pink piggy bank that has started to disintegrate into pieces on light-blue background.

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

In December, I published "PFF: Preferred Stocks Could Suffer Worse Declines In 2023 As Banking Risks Mount," which detailed my bearish outlook on the preferred equity sector through the popular iShares Preferred and Income Securities

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

