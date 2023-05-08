Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KPN: A 4.5% Yield With A Sub-70% Payout Ratio

May 08, 2023 11:30 AM ETKoninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNF), KKPNY
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • KPN is the largest telecommunications company in the Netherlands.
  • Although it needs to invest in its product offerings to protect its market share, the underlying free cash flow remains strong.
  • The FCF performance is stronger than you'd expect as the cash taxes are lower than the tax expenses due to a large, multi-billion euro loss generated in 2014.
  • The company will pay a 15 cent dividend in 2023. This will be covered by a 22 cent per share free cash flow performance.
  • KPN has launched a EUR300M share buyback program. This should reduce the share count by more than 2%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Side View KPN Car At Amsterdam The Netherlands

Robert vt Hoenderdaal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) (OTCPK:KKPNY) is the largest telecom company in the Netherlands. The operating and financial performance has been better than I had expected in the past few years, and the company's

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Growth Evolution

KPN Investor Relations

Income Statement

KPN Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

KPN Investor Relations

2023 Outlook

KPN Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.01K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.