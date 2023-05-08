Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enerplus: Strong Cash Flow And Production Assets Indicate Long-Term Growth

May 08, 2023 3:38 AM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF), ERF:CA
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
76 Followers

Summary

  • In the past year, Enerplus' price action (+12.04%) exceeds both the general market (-0.29%) and the oil exploration and production ETF, XOP (-14.08%).
  • This reflects Enerplus' commitment to competitive capital return to shareholders in addition to continued operational production strength.
  • The firm's two primary geographies, Bakken in North Dakota and Marcellus in Pennsylvania, produce 65 MBOE/d and 28 MBOE/d, respectively.
  • Commitment to these projects has enabled the firm to capture a 12% production CAGR from 2018-2022 and free cash flow generation of $1.45bn in the equivalent period.
  • Due to both Enerplus' undervaluation, the company's operational strengths, and their ability to produce solid financial returns, I rate the company a 'buy'.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is a North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its light oil assets in the Bakken (North Dakota) and natural gas assets in the Marcellus shale region in Pennsylvania.

The firm

2023 Outlook

Enerplus Q1 Presentation

Enerplus (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry

Enerplus (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry (TradingView)

Enerplus Relative Value

barchart.com

Relative Value

Alpha Spread

Enerplus Multiples vs Industry

Enerplus Multiples vs Industry (Alpha Spread)

Breakeven Oil

Enerplus Q1 Presentation

Bakken Field Projections

Enerplus Q1 Presentation

2023-2027 outlook

Enerplus Q1 Presentation

Enerplus Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
76 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.