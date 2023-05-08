Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Helmerich & Payne: A Weakening Outlook Could Hurt The Stock Price

May 08, 2023 3:54 AM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)NBR
Summary

  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. announced a fiscal second-quarter 2023 net income of $164.04 million, or $1.55 per diluted share.
  • HP exited fiscal Q2'23 with 179 rigs working. The company saw several April releases, and as of the most recent call, HP has 169 rigs contracted, with 155-160 expected for fiscal Q3'23.
  • I recommend buying HP between $31 and $30, with possible lower support at $29.
Introduction

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) released its fiscal second quarter 2023 results on April 26, 2023.

This article is an update of my preceding article, published on January 30, 2023. I have followed HP on Seeking Alpha

HP Rig counts Presentation (HP March Presentation)

HP 1-Year Chart oil and NG Prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

HP Investment Thesis (HP Presentation)

Chart

HP Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Helmerich & Payne reported $769.22 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, up from $467.60 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 6.9% sequentially.

HP Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

HP Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

HP Balance Sheet Presentation (HP Presentation)

HP TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am trading short-term HP.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

