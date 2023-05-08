Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ambu A/S (AMBFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 2:58 AM ETAmbu A/S (AMBFF), AMBBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.92K Followers

Ambu A/S (OTCPK:AMBFF) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Britt Meelby Jensen - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Frederik Schmidt - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sørup Ryom - Danske Markets

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Martin Brenøe - Nordea Markets

Niels Granholm Leth - Carnegie Bank

Yiwei Zhou - SEB Enskilda

David Adlington - J.P. Morgan

Britt Meelby Jensen

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to this Q2 2022/2023 Results Call with the Ambu. My name is Britt Meelby Jensen. I'm the CEO of Ambu. And I'm joined today by Thomas Frederik Schmidt, our Chief Financial Officer.

So the agenda for this meeting is that I'll go through an update on the business, I'll hand over to Thomas to take you through the financial results, and then we will, as usual, finish off with the Q&A session.

But let's dive straight into the results. So, in Q2, we delivered an organic growth of 4%. And if we look at the reported growth, this was 6%. And overall, for the first six months of our fiscal year, we delivered also 4% organically and 8% reported growth.

Our EBIT margin is in line with our expectation, reporting 3.9% on the quarter and 4.9%, on the full half year period.

If we look at the market, and let me put a few comments on the health care market in general, what we do see out in the hospitals where activity levels is a main driver for our business, we do see the activity level coming back to close where it was pre COVID. However, in most countries, slightly below the pre COVID levels in terms of number of procedures. And that slightly lower level is much driven by the staff shortages that we see, both in Europe and in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.