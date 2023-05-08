Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting And Q1 2023 Key Takeaways

May 08, 2023 7:00 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BAAPL, ALL, BAC, BK, BP, C, MPC, PGR, USB1 Comment
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Q1 operating earnings improved 12.6% in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher interest rates.
  • GEICO, despite an impressive headline improvement from last year, has significant issues that need to be addressed.
  • Early results from the Pilot acquisition show it to be a fairly expensive deal.
  • Share repurchases accelerated with $4.4B of shares bought back during the quarter, with the bulk of the purchases happening in March at $305/share.
  • I believe Berkshire's size could be making it hard to manage well, and hope to see continued repurchases instead of acquisitions.
Berkshire Hathaway Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Scott Olson

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 2023 Annual Meeting, like many before it, is an absolute sight to behold and contained lots of information about the company and the broader economy.

Berkshire 2023 Annual Meeting

Berkshire 2023 Annual Meeting (Berkshire )

After listening to most

This article was written by

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

