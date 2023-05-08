BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With a 25% rise in price in 2023 alone it is clear that the luxury goods company Christian Dior (OTCPK: CHDRF) (OTCPK:CHDRY) is well-perceived by investors. With good revenue growth and healthy income in a recessionary year, it is possible that the company good continue to be seen as a safe haven for investors despite its relatively high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compared to the consumer discretionary sector.

However, there are two facets to be considered when analysing the Christian Dior stock or its ADRs from an investment perspective:

First, as it happens the company is owned by the biggest luxury goods company in the world, LVMH. This is a complex relationship, that calls for some explanation. Chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault along with a group of investors bought the Boussac Group in 1984, which then owned Christian Dior. Through one of its subsidiaries, Dior then bought a stake in LVMH and now owns 41% of the share capital and 57% of the voting rights. In effect, this translates into the companies being separate entities, but their financials are strikingly similar, with some differences. This raises the question - is there any advantage in buying Christian Dior against LVMH?

Second, if there indeed is an advantage, how does Christian Dior then compare with other luxury brands which have also shown robust performance recently?

How Christian Dior compares to LVMH

CHDRF definitely looks more competitive compared to LVMHF, with 45% gains over the past year compared to LVMHF’s almost 60% (see chart below). Following from this, it also has a lower P/E of 26.8x compared to the 32.2x for LVMHF. Simply put, this indicates that CHDRF has the potential to rise.

But this is not the full story. A look at their trading volume reveals that LVMHF is far more liquid with an average volume of 2,380 over a three-month period, compared to CHDRF with a volume of just 15. For patient investors who are fine with not timing their investments, it could still be alright, but for others, the liquidity levels are something to consider.

Comparison with luxury peers

Christian Dior also has a much lower trading volume compared to luxury peers like the Birkin manufacturer Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY) and Cartier owner Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF). Interestingly, Gucci owner Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) is the only comparable luxury company that is trading at a low P/E compared to Dior, of 19.7x. It is also the only other peer that has a relatively low trading volume of under a thousand a day on average, though it still beats Dior by a margin.

However, this is only part of the analysis. Interestingly, even LVMHF has a lower P/E of 32.2x compared to Hermes and Richemont, which are at 64x and 36.1x respectively. This suggests that Christian Dior's low trading volume is not the only reason why it is less attractive than peers, because its financials are no different than LVMH, which is also valued relatively lower.

This calls for a deeper comparison with other luxury companies to see whether it is truly undervalued or if there is a weakness that has not come to light so far in the analysis.

The fundamentals

As against Hermes and Richemont, LVMH and Christian Dior showed lower revenue growth for the last full financial year. Here the revenue numbers considered are in USD terms for the sake of comparison. Richemont showed the highest growth of 37.7% followed by Hermes at 21.5%. By comparison, LVMH and Dior grew by 16%, outpacing only Kering, which grew by 8.5%.

It is worth noting, however, that Richemont’s full-year numbers are dated since its year ends in March, and the last full-year numbers we have are up to March 2022. The figures for the company we do have for the latest financial year do not look quite as impressive. Growth in the first nine months of its financial year 2023 has averaged 7.8% year-on-year (YoY). By comparison, Hermes and LVMH or CHDRF are still going strong, with 22.2% and 16.8% growth respectively in the first quarter of 2023.

Their operating margins are also stronger for the full year ending to December 2022 which compared to Richemont (see table below). That said Richemont is a very particular case as I detailed in an article earlier and is likely to see a higher operating margin going forward. Whether it is able to exceed that of LVMH or Christian Dior however remains to be seen.

It is clear from this peer comparison that Hermes is indeed a strong performer, which quite likely explains why its market valuations are at a significant premium. On the other end, Kering’s relatively muted revenue growth and, as an aside, its high dependence on Gucci to drive its revenues forward is probably a good explanation for its relatively low P/E ratio.

This leaves us with Richemont, LVMH and Christian Dior. Richemont is trading close to the average P/E among these companies of 36.7x. But LVMH and Christian Dior as seen from this perspective, trade at lower than average market valuations. It follows naturally from there that both have the potential to rise further, particularly Dior.

What next?

I would have been apprehensive if the company had seen a slowing down in growth recently. Luxury companies tend to be resilient even during challenging economic times and also bounce back fast from them, but they do get impacted at such times. But this time around the situation looks different. Even if markets like the US and Europe slow down they still have the cushion of improved conditions in China, which has seen a return of demand after the relaxation of its Covid restrictions. Moreover, a global recession is not expected this year, only one concentrated in a few, albeit important economies.

Christian Dior's abysmal trading volumes are of course a negative when it comes to investment consideration. But investors who are willing to look past this factor can find it to be a rewarding investment over time, given its strong financials and position in the luxury market. I am going with a Buy on Dior stock.

