Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

My 12 Best Dividend Kings For May 2023

May 08, 2023 4:28 AM ETCINF, CWT, GRC, MSA, NDSN, PPG, SWK, TNC, LEG, MO, SPGI, SYY
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.86K Followers

Summary

  • The 49 Dividend Kings collectively were up 0.51% in April and continue their positive year-to-date return.
  • The 12 best dividend kings selected for April, based on forecasted growth and valuation, outperformed the average dividend king return by 2.78%.
  • Since July 2021, the buy-and-hold portfolio for this strategy remains behind the average dividend king return, but it is now only trailing by 38 bps on an annualized basis.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have all paid and increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. There are multiple lists of the kings on the internet, some that include more than

12 Best Dividend Kings for May 2023

Created by Author

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.86K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.