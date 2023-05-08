Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 3:32 AM ETMitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY), MITSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.92K Followers

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tetsuya Shigeta - CFO

Masao Kurihara - Global Controller

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome everyone. We'd like to start the briefing on the Financial Results of the Fiscal Year ended March 2023 of Mitsui and Company. And also, like to explain about the medium term management plan or the business plan for March 2024. Thank you very much for attending this webinar. Let me introduce the presenters today, Tetsuya Shigeta, CFO. Masao Kurihara, Global Controller. I'll be serving as moderator, [indiscernible] from IR.

There will be presentations by CFO; Shigeta and Global Controller, Kuihara, for about 15 minutes. Then we will take questions afterwards. And the copyright of today's video and audio streaming belong to our company and the company operating in the webinar. Please refrain from copying or diverting them for other purposes either internally or partially regardless of the purposes. And today's webinar will be recorded and posted on to the website of Mitsui and Company on later date and made available on demand.

Let's get started CFO, Shigeta over to you.

Tetsuya Shigeta

Good afternoon. I'm Tetsuya Shigeta, CFO Thank you for joining us today. First, I will explain the results for fiscal year March 2023 give overviews of medium-term management plan 2023 and of the business plan for fiscal year March 2024. Then I will hand over to Masao Kurihara, Global Controller, who will speak on the results and business plan in more detail. A separate explanation of the new medium-term management plan will be presented by CEO, Hori at a briefing to be held next week on May 9.

I will begin by summarizing our operating results for fiscal year March 2023. On a year-on-year comparison, core

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.