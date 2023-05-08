fotostorm

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE:CWH) is a small-cap stock with a market cap of $2.05 billion that has rewarded its investors with 26.91% in returns since its IPO in 2016. In 2021, the stock saw record highs due to the boom in RV demand brought forward by the pandemic. Today the industry is in decline, with shipments dropping 32% YoY and many peers struggling to perform under the market pressures.

Camping World has reported a decline in its financial performance in Q1 2023. However, the company is taking advantage of market conditions to make several strategic acquisitions, which management predicts could increase store units by 50% in the next five years. While this could result in long-term growth, it may impact the current dividend program in the short term. Therefore, I maintain a wait-and-see hold position as the highly experienced management team prioritises taking advantage of these 'once in a lifetime' acquisition opportunities.

Opportunistic play in a challenging market

If you take a moment to review Camping World's latest press releases, you'll notice the company's aggressive acquisition strategy. So far, they have secured 10 locations, potentially acquiring an additional 20. These stores generate between $10 and $50 million in revenue each.

Camping World now has a team focused on acquiring new businesses, taking advantage of the current market conditions. Many established companies that have been in the industry for over 20 years are offering never-before-seen bargains. It usually takes 90 to 120 days to close a deal, and a mature acquisition can expect to contribute 6% to 7% of its revenue to the business within 12 to 24 months. With this opportunity, Camping World is looking to increase its store count by 50% over the next five years.

Q1 2023 earning highlights

This quarter, Camping World's diverse portfolio proved beneficial as the company was able to deliver despite a significant decline in new vehicle sales. The company's revenue decreased by 10.2% YoY to $1.49 billion in Q1 2023, but its income from used vehicles and Good Sam Services and Plans helped offset the decline. One of the key factors in the company's success was its investment in the used vehicle market, which saw revenue rise by 10.4% to $444.7 million from 12,432 units. Camping World exceeded EPS results by $0.17, achieving $0.14 earnings per share and surpassing revenue expectations.

In line with the new vehicle market downturn, we saw sales reduce by 22.5% to $646.8 million, and there was a 26.9% drop in units sold YoY. The company has reduced the new inventory by $200 million. Gross profit was $441.0 million, and the margin was reduced to 29.7% of sales due to the decrease in new vehicles sold. New vehicles typically have a better upsell regarding finance and insurance revenue, which was lacking. The company posted a drop in EBITDA to $60.8 million from $182.1 million in the year prior. However, it was higher than the consensus of $40.7 million.

Camping World has a positive levered free cash flow of $277.83 million TTM, although the cash flow has been negative in FY2022 and FY2021, which is concerning if we consider the recent increase in spending. If we look at the balance sheet, Q1 ended with $297 million in cash, $400 million of used RV inventory, net of flooring and $249 million of parts inventory. Furthermore, the company had $134 million in real estate. Its total debt has been increasing annually and stands at $3.54 billion, with a current ratio of 1.39 and a credit facility with a maturity date on September 30, 2026.

For FY2023, the management is focused on allocating capital towards acquisitions due to the sizeable long-term growth potential while remaining disciplined in inventory management and cost reductions. It remains uncertain as to whether the management will sacrifice its dividend payout to prioritise its growth strategy.

Valuation

The release of its Q1 2023 Earnings report has been well received by the market rising by 10.6 % over the last five days. We can see that the stock has an average target price of $27.78 which is below the current price. One thing to note is the high short interest in the stock at 20.79%, indicating that investors have a negative sentiment towards the stock and could be susceptible to a short squeeze.

We can see that Seeking Alpha's Quant rating gives the stock an A- for Valuation with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, lower than the consumer discretionary median. We can see double-digit profitability. However, the market is impacting its growth rate, with YoY revenue decreasing by 3.23%, and the stock has underperformed in the S&P market over the last year.

Risks

Camping World is a consumer discretionary stock. Consumers can delay or cancel their decision to invest in these products as they become increasingly cautious about what to spend in a downward-trending economy. Camping World's growth strategy could be seen as risky as we continue to be hit by an economic downturn. As a company with a high debt intake and a decline in sales, if the demand does not recover, it could have implications for the business's future success. Rising interest rate expenses also impact Camping World due to its loan structures. Costs for its Floor plan have increased by 232.1% to $20.8 million; other interest expenses increased by 117.6% to $16.8 million, which cuts into the performance of the business. Lastly, it is possible to cannibalise its new RV sales as the company focuses on used RVs due to the current market conditions.

Final thoughts

Camping World is taking on opportunistic acquisitions of peers at much lower values than these companies' worth. Although this could benefit the company in the long run, there is an element of risk due to the recessionary economic environment, which could negatively impact sales performance and create difficulties if Camping World cannot cover its debts. However, the experienced management team has emphasised its focus on making the most of this unique market opportunity for long-term growth, which could also mean a potential cut to the dividend in the short term, although the management team has not confirmed it in its latest earnings call. Therefore I maintain a Hold rating.