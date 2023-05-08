Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Camping World Q1: Acting On Rising Market Opportunities Amidst Headwinds

May 08, 2023 4:32 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)
Summary

  • Camping World exceeded Q1 2023 expectations with strong EPS and revenue due to its used car sales, services and Good Sam business.
  • The decline in new unit sales caused by market challenges is having a negative impact on the overall growth of both the top and bottom lines for FY2023.
  • However, Camping World could expand its store count by 50% in 5 years with its market-induced opportunistic acquisition spree.
  • Cautious of rising interest rates, the costs of an inorganic growth strategy amidst ongoing economic headwinds and high short interest.

Business people finding solution together at office

fotostorm

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE:CWH) is a small-cap stock with a market cap of $2.05 billion that has rewarded its investors with 26.91% in returns since its IPO in 2016. In 2021, the stock saw record highs due to the boom in

graph

Stock trend since IPO (Seeking Alpha)

information

Acquisition spree 2023 (Camping World)

table

Portfolio performance Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022 (graph)

table

Dividend summary (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Five-day stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

table

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

