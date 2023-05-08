Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Bancorp: The Risk Of Catching A Falling Knife

May 08, 2023 4:55 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)IAT, KRE, PACW, WAL1 Comment
Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp still reporting solid first-quarter results, has a very compelling dividend yield, and is trading for low valuation multiples.
  • But the company has rather low financial stability metrics and in the current environment with banks collapsing, we should be very cautious.
  • And keeping in mind how densely interconnected the financial system is and how easily ripple effects can occur, I would still pass on U.S. Bancorp (and most other banks).

Bank collapse background

da-kuk

In my last article about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) - published about a year ago - the headline was straight-forward and a warning to all investors: Don't invest in banks before a recession. And although that warning was connected to USB in this

Chart
Data by YCharts

U.S. Bancorp is still reporting solid quarterly results

U.S. Bancorp Q1/23 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

GDP in the United States in the last quarters

United States GDP (U.S. Bureau of Economics)

During the first quarter, U.S. Bancorp hast lost depositors

U.S. Bancorp Q1/23 Presentation

U.S. Bancorp: Credit Quality

U.S. Bancorp Q1/23 Presentation

U.S. Bancorp has even worse ratios than the two banks that collapsed in March 2023

HoldCo Asset Management Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Collapse of FDIC-insured banks since 2001

Bank failures since 2001 (FDIC)

U.S. Bancorp: Capital management

U.S. Bancorp Q1/23 Presentation

This article was written by

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

