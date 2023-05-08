ZipRecruiter: A Down Year Ahead
Summary
- Today, we take our first look ever at ZipRecruiter, Inc.
- The provider of an online job marketplace seems to be already facing some headwinds even in an era of strong job growth.
- Does this bode well in an environment of heightening economic uncertainty? An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we put ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) in the spotlight for the first time. The company is targeting a growing and large marketplace niche and has a rock-solid balance sheet. However, the company seems to already be encountering a more challenging environment even when the overall jobs market remains strong. What happens if the economy continues to worsen? An analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
ZipRecruiter, Inc. is based out of Santa Monica, CA and operates a marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. This online marketplace enables employers to post jobs and access other features, where the job seekers are able to apply to jobs with a single click. The company was founded in 2010 and came public in mid-2020. The stock currently trades just over $17.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.75 billion.
Fourth Quarter Results:
ZipRecruiter reported fourth quarter numbers on February 22nd. Revenues came in at $210.5 million, this was just over $4 million above expectations, but this was down four percent from the same period a year ago. More importantly, the company said it had over 108,000 quarterly paid employers during the quarter, a substantial drop of 26% from 4Q 2021's levels. One key positive was that ZipRecruiter averaged $1,944 per paid employer, which was a 30% year-over-year rise.
The company has made a concerted effort to target its enterprise customers to boost its performance-based revenue. That focus is starting to pay off as this portion saw revenue growth of 48% and now makes up nearly a quarter of overall sales.
Management also then lowered its guidance for FY2023. It now sees sales of between $770 million and $790 million for this current fiscal. At the midpoint, that would represent a 14% revenue drop from FY2022, and was far below the just over $865 million consensus forecast at the time. The company had $905 million worth of revenue for the fiscal year. This was up 22% from FY2021 as active job seekers on the site for the year came in at 42 million, a 20% rise. An AI personal recruiter 'Phil' was a big part of that success. The company is focused on leveraging modern algorithmic matching and building the best user experiences to continually improve this capability.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Since fourth quarter earnings posted, Barclays ($22 price target), Evercore ISI ($25 price target, down from $24 previously) and Raymond James ($26 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on the stock. JPMorgan ($18 price target) and KeyBanc have maintained Hold ratings on ZipRecruiter.
Several insiders have been consistent sellers of the stock. So far in 2023, they have disposed of nearly $2 million worth of equity collectively. In addition, just over one out of every eight shares outstanding is currently held short. The company ended 4Q2022 with just over $570 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. ZipRecruiter spent just over $140 million buying back its own stock during the quarter and also produced some $44.5 million in operating cash flow in the quarter. An important note, according to the company's year-end report, ZipRecruiter has just over $540 million in long-term debt.
Verdict:
The current analyst firm consensus estimate has the company earning 43 cents a share in FY2023 even as sales decline by some 14% to just over $775 million. They see sales growth in the low double digits in FY2024 and earnings increasing 10% to 48 cents a share.
ZipRecruiter is targeting a huge market with many competitors such as Monster and LinkedIn.
Unfortunately, the company is struggling some when job growth is strong overall. With the country looking like it is heading into recession (deeply inverted yield curve, eight straight months of declines from the Leading Economic Indicators, only 1.1% GDP growth in the first quarter, major problems in the regional banking system, etc.), headwinds are likely to increase in the near term. And the shares trade 40 times forward earnings. An increasingly pessimistic economic backdrop does not seem priced into the shares as of yet. In addition, I think management would have been more prudent to apply the funds allocated to its massive stock buyback in the fourth quarter to reducing the debt on its balance sheet.
Therefore, ZIP stock seems to be an avoid for investors for now as it is hard to see much, or any upside given the current economic environment and uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.