Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

S&P Global: Significant Upside Despite Near-Term Headwinds

May 08, 2023 5:06 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)1 Comment
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
543 Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global reported its Q1-23 results, demonstrating a deflated rating market as debt issuance remains low, and ongoing integration efforts post the IHS Markit merger.
  • Market Intelligence revenues grew by 5.1%, Ratings revenues decreased by 5.1%, Commodity Insights increased by 9.0%, Mobility grew by 10.5%, and Indices stayed flat at 0.6%.
  • Besides Ratings, every segment saw Adj. EBIT margins increase, but there's still significant room for expansion en route to reaching the management's 2025/2026 targets.
  • Even after a 23.5% increase since October 2022 lows, the market is still not fully pricing in S&P Global's long-term potential.
  • I reiterate a Strong Buy rating with a fair value estimate of $414.8 per share, reflecting a 17.1% upside.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

travelpixpro

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reported Q1-23 results that beat expectations, as pro-forma revenues grew by 3% to $3.1B, and Adj. EPS came in at $3.15, a $0.23 beat. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2023 and announced the divestiture of its Engineering segment, which should result in $750M

Results column graph

Created by the author using data from SPGI financial reports

Results column graph

Created by the author using data from SPGI financial reports

Billed issuance graph

S&P Global Q1-23 Investor Presentation

Economic Factors Table

S&P Global Q1-23 Investor Presentation

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on SPGI's financial reports and the author's projections

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
543 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPGI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.