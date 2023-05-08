DNY59

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) announced Q1 2023 results on May 5. They were disappointing. The company has been a model for growth over the last decade, but this has ended last year.

In my previous Seeking Alpha article, EPAM Systems: Return To Growth Could Take Longer Than Expected, I recommended staying on the sidelines and waiting for clear signs of growth picking up again before buying EPAM Systems. The Q1 numbers and the outlook for Q2 and the full year 2023 do not provide that.

Despite a drop of more than 60 percent since the end of 2021 and a 10 percent drop on Friday, EPAM is still priced for growth. The stock still has a forward-looking P/E ratio of 29.5, based on the company guidance of earnings per share of USD 8.21 for 2023. (Note - 8.21 is the mid-point of the company guidance for FY 2023, which is 8.11 - 8.31 USD per share.)

There is still an expectation of significant future growth reflected in the valuation. Shares are too expensive for a company that is a) barely growing, and b) waiting for the economic environment to improve. At least this is my view. The market seems to agree as EPAM shares dropped 10 percent immediately after the Q1 results were announced.

During the Q4 2022 earnings call, the EPAM CEO and CFO said they expected to see an uplift in the second half of 2023. I expressed doubts in my previous article, and unfortunately this proved to be correct. In the call on Friday the CEO, Arkadiy Dobkin, said that the company underestimated the slowdown in demand for digital transformation services, which make up the larger portion of EPAM's revenue. While EPAM expects the market to recover eventually, both CEO and CFO were vague on a timeframe.

From here, I think it is still more likely that shares will go lower than that they will go back up or sideways. I still think EPAM is a quality company, but the valuation is not appropriate anymore in a basically flat and no-growth scenario. Therefore, my recommendation is to sell and wait for lower entry points.

Q1 results and Q2 and full year 2023 guidance

In Q1 revenue and profitability went down QoQ and were flat or marginally up YoY.

Revenue disappoints, but the reduced guidance for the full year is even more disappointing

First quarter revenues were USD 1.211bn, up 3.4% YoY, but down -1.6%% QoQ.

EPAM QoQ revenue (Source: Author based on company information)

EPAM expects a further decline in Q2 where revenue is forecasted to be between USD 1.195bn and 1.205bn.

As headcount was reduced from 59,300 at the end of 2022 to 57,450 at the end of Q1, there is not much that EPAM can do to improve Q2 revenue above the given range. As I have mentioned in my previous article, in IT services the headcount a company has at any given time determines the revenue potential for the next 3-6 months. In that timeframe, an IT services company needs to work with the people it has. Onboarding new people and making them billable takes time. On the other hand, a headcount growth is practically necessary for revenue growth in this business. (For those readers who are interested - my previous article has a more detailed business model analysis, so I will skip this here.)

For the short term a company can maybe increase utilization to grow revenue if there is a headroom here. But this is usually not much, unless a company is in quite a bad situation and cannot bill a sizeable part of the workforce. This is not where I see EPAM. Utilization was 74.9% in Q1, down 350bps YoY from 78.4% in Q1 2022, but up slightly QoQ. In Q4 2022 utilization had been only 73.6%.

Increasing utilization is often a first sign of growth, but I think the marginal QoQ increase is too insignificant to have an opinion here. The CFO mentioned on the earnings call that EPAM had run a small program in Q1 to encourage voluntary attrition, so it just could be that the company removed underutilized employees. Also, the guidance for the next quarters is that utilization will stay in the lower mid-70s range.

EPAM now expects revenue of just USD 4.95bn to USD 5.0bn for the full year 2023. In 2022 revenue was 4.825bn, so the forecast is for revenue to increase only marginally YoY. In February, when EPAM reported Q4 2022 results, the company still expected revenue to be at least 5.25bn for the full year 2023. This development is certainly disappointing.

EPAM YoY revenue (Source: Author based on company information)

In short - we should not expect to see growth this year and can only hope for 2024 to be better.

Profitability also suffered in Q1

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 29.3% compared to 33.4% in Q1 2022 - a quite sizable and disappointing setback regarding profitability. The reasons are lower utilization and reduction in account margins - meaning EPAM experienced lower demand and was most likely not able to fully pass on cost increases to customers. Theoretically, the reduced account margins could also mean customers demanded rate reductions, but - given the inflationary environment - this seems unlikely to me.

GAAP income from operations was USD 120mn and 9.9% of revenue in the quarter, compared to 129mn million and 11% of revenue in Q1 of 2022.

(Note - EPAM makes significant non-GAAP adjustments in their financial reporting. I am generally not in favor of this practice but admit that sometimes it can make sense. I do not think it is helpful here. Among other things EPAM's adjusted non-GAAP financial results exclude cost related to 1) EPAM's admirable humanitarian commitment to Ukraine (like paying for employees who are not working), 2) the exit from Russia, 3) employee relocations from Belarus/Russia/Ukraine, and 4) Stock based compensation. SBC is quite substantial and should be around USD 150mn in 2023, so higher than GAAP income from operations. I am therefore using GAAP numbers as they give a more accurate view in my opinion.)

EPAM expects GAAP earnings per share in the range of USD 8.11 to 8.31 for the full year 2023, down from the previously forecasted USD 8.64 to 8.84. In 2021, which was the most profitable year for EPAM so far, EPS was about the same as the 2023 forecast - USD 8.15, but from a much lower revenue of only 3.75bn. We are looking at a significant margin compression over the last two years. Flat revenue and reduced margins are not an encouraging combination.

To be clear, while EPAM had its issues with Ukraine and Russia, the demand slowdown is not EPAM-specific. Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH), for example, released Q1 numbers just a few days earlier with flat revenue and profit. But Cognizant reported that bookings grew 28% in Q1, pointing to better performance ahead. Such positive signs are missing in EPAM's reporting, which makes me especially cautious.

Conclusion

In the Q4 earnings call, both the CEO and CFO talked about slowing demand in 2023, but expressed confidence that the second half will already be better. Afterwards I warned against simply believing them. My recommendation was to stay on the sidelines and to wait and see how this plays out. A quarter later EPAM management are again expressing confidence that growth will pick up, but they are not giving a timeline for the expected recovery anymore.

I still do think that EPAM is a quality company with good management, and I believe that demand for their digital engineering services will pick up again. Whether the company will be able to go back to the high growth rates of the last decade, I do not know. Contrary to management, I think this is not assured. In my view the stock valuation is too high given the current no-growth scenario and outlook. My recommendation is to sell and wait for more clarity and a lower entry point.