EPAM Systems: Disappointing Q1 Results And Possibly More Pain Ahead (Downgrade To Sell)

May 08, 2023 5:09 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
Summary

  • EPAM Systems announced disappointing Q1 results and muted guidance for 2023.
  • Revenue decreased by 3% QoQ and should stay flat in 2023.
  • Management still expects a return to the growth rates of the previous years, but there is no timeline for that.
  • Despite a 10% drop after the earnings announcement, the stock is still priced for growth with a forward-looking P/E ratio of almost 30.
  • The recommendation is to sell and wait for more clarity and a lower entry point.

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) announced Q1 2023 results on May 5. They were disappointing. The company has been a model for growth over the last decade, but this has ended last year.

In my previous Seeking Alpha article,

EPAM QoQ revenue

EPAM QoQ revenue (Source: Author based on company information)

EPAM YoY revenue

EPAM YoY revenue (Source: Author based on company information)

I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

