Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 4:18 AM ETNatural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.92K Followers

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Glidewell - Senior Manager, NHT Global Corp

Chris Sharng - President

Scott Davidson - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Natural Health Trends Corp. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Michelle Glidewell with Natural Health Trends. Michelle, you may begin.

Michelle Glidewell

Thank you. And welcome to Natural Health Trends first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During today's call, there may be statements made relating to the future results of the company that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements through the result of certain factors, including those set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It should also be noted that today's call will be webcast live and can be found on the Investors section of the company's corporate website at naturalhealthtrendscorp.com. Instructions can be found for accessing the archived version of the conference call in today's financial results press release, which was issued at approximately 9 o'clock a.m. Eastern time.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends.

Chris Sharng

Thank you, Michelle. And thanks to everyone for joining us this morning to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is Scott Davison, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Since the end of zero COVID policies last December, our Greater China business

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.