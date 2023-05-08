Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fair Isaac: Strong Business Performance, But Valuation Is High

May 08, 2023 5:27 AM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
437 Followers

Summary

  • Fair Isaac reported impressive 2Q23 results, with a strong performance in both the Scores and Software segments.
  • Management raised its FY23 revenue guidance, indicating improved visibility into the full-year revenue outlook.
  • Despite the positive outlook, FICO's high valuation of 33x forward PE and 28x 2-year forward PE reflects high expectations.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

Overview

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) provides tools to manage risk, fight fraud, and meet strict government regulations. The typical clients are banks, collection agencies, government, insurance, etc. The 2Q23 results were spectacular, reflecting strong performance in the Scores and Software segments, and importantly, FY23 consensus figures are not more

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
437 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.