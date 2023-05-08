nycshooter

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is seeing fundamental improvements in its operating performance with air travel recovering and the commercial aircraft division posting better financial results as well. After I sold into Boeing's price strength earlier this year, I believe the turnaround of the company's commercial aircraft division warrants an upgrade. With operating margins improving and Boeing reaffirming its guidance for FY 2023, I believe the risk profile remains slightly skewed to the upside, but Boeing's shares are expensive. For those reasons, I am upgrading Boeing from sell to hold!

Improving performance in the commercial aircraft division

A key driver of Boeing's improving operational performance relates to a post-pandemic normalization in the air travel industry. During COVID-19, authorities shut down air travel, resulting in plunging passenger numbers and a sharp decline in new airplane orders from airlines.

Boeing has seen a strong increase in airline orders recently, however, especially in Q4'22 which is when United Airlines placed the largest order ever for Boeing with an order value of $43B. United Airlines (UAL) ordered 100 787s (plus the option for 100 more) as well as 100 737s. In the first-quarter, Boeing said it received 107 new orders for airplanes (net) which brings the manufacturer's order backlog to $334B. In that same quarter, Boeing delivered 130 planes and management reaffirmed that it wants to deliver 400-450 737s and 70-80 787s this year. Air India, as an example, placed a large aircraft order with Boeing in the first-quarter which included 220 airplanes. The order is said to have a value of approximately $34B.

The reboot of Boeing's airplane manufacturing business has resulted in a significant narrowing of Boeing's operating and free cash flow losses. In Q1'23, Boeing generated $(318)M in operating cash flow while the firm saw negative operating cash flow of ten times this amount in the year-earlier period.

Source: Boeing

Boeing's commercial aircraft division especially is seeing the benefits of a recovery in air travel and rebounding order volumes. As the industry returns to normal, Boeing can be expected to remain on its recovery path and post improving operating metrics as well. Boeing's commercial aircraft segment generated $6.7B in revenues, showing almost 60% year over year growth in Q1'23. Boeing's operating margins are not quite there where they should be, but I see a path for the manufacturer to report positive operating margins by FY 2024 if 737 and 787 plane production continues to grow. Boeing's operating margins in the commercial aircraft business were still negative 9.2% in the first-quarter, but Q1'23 marked a fundamental improvement over last year when operating margins exceeded (negative) 20%.

Source: Boeing

Boeing reaffirms FY 2023 guidance

The outlook for Boeing is solid. The aircraft manufacturer confirmed that it continues to expect $4.5-6.5B in operating cash flow as well as $3.0-5.0B in free cash flow for FY 2023. About half of Boeing's free cash flow is expected to come from the firm's commercial aircraft division.

Source: Boeing

Boeing's valuation is what turns me off

Boeing's valuation has become a bit expensive after the strong run the firm's shares have had. Boeing is currently trading at a P/S ratio of 1.30X compared to a 1-year low P/S ratio of 0.9X. Some investors already bet on Boeing's post-pandemic recovery in airline orders last year and have been rewarded with significant price appreciation (shares are up 33% in the last year). Today, Boeing's shares cost slightly more than the 1-year average P/S ratio and can be considered expensive. Boeing is expected to generate $92B in revenues in FY 2024 which implies a year over year growth rate of 18%. I believe Boeing is on a solid recovery path, but I don't like the company's valuation.

The last time I covered Boeing I rated the stock a sell due to the strong share price rally between October 2022 and January 2023, but I am upgrading Boeing to hold as the firm's operating metrics are fundamentally improving.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Boeing

The airline industry is highly volatile and subject to material changes in operating conditions. New pandemics, a major global recession and terrorist attacks are factors that could change the operating environment for airlines and commercial airplane manufacturers overnight. I believe the biggest commercial risk for Boeing is the beginning of a recession which could cause airlines to pull back on new fleet upgrades.

Final thoughts

Boeing is executing well and the company benefits from the broader post-pandemic turnaround in the air travel industry. Because of the resumption of air travel, airlines have been comfortable placing large orders with manufacturers, such as United Airlines and Air India, in order to upgrade aging air plane fleets. Boeing's commercial aircraft division experiences solid recovery momentum and the division is moving towards positive operating margins. While Boeing is not quite there yet, the overall (and reaffirmed) guidance for FY 2023 is a clear positive for investors that have worried about the trajectory of Boeing's restructuring. I currently rate Boeing as a hold due to its recovery success, but would wait for a drop before buying shares at a more attractive valuation.