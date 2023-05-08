Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Debt Analysis: Net Interest To Exceed $700B By November

Summary

  • While the US government is not currently adding to the national debt due to being up against the debt ceiling, it is working overtime trying to keep the government afloat.
  • Given the current debt ceiling saga, the total debt add for the current calendar year does not amount to anything material.
  • The Treasury cannot afford $550B in interest expense, much less $700B or $800B.

Selective focus on US Federal Reserve emblem on hundred dollars banknote as FED consider interest rate hike, economics and inflation control national organization.

Diy13

By SchiffGold

While the US government is not currently adding to the national debt due to being up against the debt ceiling, it is working overtime trying to keep the government afloat.

Significantly, the interest on the national debt

Month Over Month change in Debt

US Change in Debt Outstanding by Product

Treasury Balance Sheet - Cash Available

Aggregate View of Total Marketable Debt

Annualized Interest by Product vs Official Interest Expense

Forecasted increase in Borrowing Costs

Monthly US Marketable Debt Rollover: Debt Issuance and Maturity

Annual US Note (2-10 year) Debt Rollover: Debt Issuance and Maturity

Recent Debt Breakdown

Yield Curve Difference between 2 Year and 10 Year

Bid to Cover Ratio: 2 year and 10 year maturity

US Total Debt Outstanding by Product

US Total Debt Relative Distribution by Product

Historical Debt Issuance Analysis

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

