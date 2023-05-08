Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fortuna Silver: Seguela Doesn't Fix Rising Costs At Existing Assets

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.3K Followers

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver continues to be one of the worst-performing precious metals stocks, up just 4% year-to-date, translating to a fraction of the return for the Gold Juniors Index.
  • This share price performance is even more disappointing given the stock's underperformance since 2021, with FSM entering the year down ~60% from its 2021 highs.
  • And while the company's Q1 results were satisfactory & its new Seguela Project will head into production by June, uncertainty related to San Jose continues to weigh on the stock.
  • So, with rising costs (ex-Seguela), short mine lives at two assets and continued uncertainty related to San Jose plus the stock trading in line at a slight premium to estimated net asset value, I see zero margin of safety here.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

Just four months ago, I wrote on Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM), noting that there was limited margin of safety at a share price of US$3.90 and that there was no reason to pay up for the stock. Since

Lindero Mine Operations

Lindero Mine Operations (Company Website)

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Yaramoko - Quarterly Throughput & Grades

Yaramoko - Quarterly Throughput & Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lindero Proposed Production & Grades

Lindero Proposed Production & Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortuna Operations

Fortuna Operations (Company Website)

Annual Silver-Equivalent AISC - San Jose & Caylloma

Annual Silver-Equivalent AISC - San Jose & Caylloma (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortuna Silver - Corporate G&A

Fortuna Silver - Corporate G&A (Company Filings)

Fortuna - Declining Silver Production As Percentage of Total Production

Fortuna - Declining Silver Production As Percentage of Total Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Perseus Mining - Recent Financial Highlights

Perseus Mining - Recent Financial Highlights (Perseus Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.3K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDVMF, PMNXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.