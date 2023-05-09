Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dynagas LNG Partners: I'm Sticking With The Almost 10% Yielding Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Dynagas LNG Partners owns six LNG vessels, chartered to three different counterparties.
  • Although two of the vessels have been chartered to a Russia-focused LNG operation, the partnership is not subject to sanctions.
  • The cash flows are strong and predictable, but every available dollar is used to reduce the net debt.
  • I don't want to be a common unitholder despite the discount to the book value. But I'm a satisfied preferred shareholder and may add to my position.
Tanker Ship

sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) offers an interesting risk/reward trade-off but I'm mainly focusing on the preferred shares as I like the risk/reward of the preferred shares even more. The Series A of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vessel Overview

Dynagas Investor Relations

Income Statement

Dynagas Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Dynagas Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Dynagas Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

I would be interested in adding to this position but I'm in no rush.

