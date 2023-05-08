Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Endeavour Mining: A Weak Production This Quarter

May 08, 2023 5:53 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDV:CA), EDVMF
Summary

  • Revenues for 1Q23 were $590.6 million, with a net income of $3.8 million. Adjusted earnings were $70 million or $0.28 per share.
  • 1Q23 gold production from continuing operations was 300,838 Au ounces, significantly down from 1Q22. Production was also down 15.3% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying Endeavour Mining stock between $25 and $25.8 with potential lower support at $23.8.
Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk

Introduction

The London-based Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:EDV: CA, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) is one of the largest gold producers in West Africa, with six operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects

Map

EDVMF Asset Map Presentation (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF 1Q23 Highlights (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF Dividend History and Buyback Program (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $590.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 13.9% from a year ago and down 5.5% sequentially. It was pretty disappointing with weak gold production this quarter.

The company indicated that production is weighted towards H2-2023 primarily due to lower production at Boungou, Houndé, and Sabodala-Massawa, partially offset by higher production at Ity and Wahgnion.

The net income attributable to shareholders was $3.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share in 1Q23, compared to a net loss of $42.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share in 1Q22.

The operating cash flow was $205.6 million in 1Q23, down from $304.3 million in 1Q22.

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Cash and cash equivalent and investment were $813.4 million, and the debt (including current) was $854 million at the end of March 2023. Net debt is now $40.6 million. Liquidity is now $1.03 billion with a net debt /LMT EBITDA of under 0.04X
Table

EDVMF Balance Sheet (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly gold production per mine 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Table

EDVMF: Sabodala Massawa Expansion (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF 2023 Guidance (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EDVMF forms an ascending triangle pattern, with resistance at $27 and support at $25.5.

