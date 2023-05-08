Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TPG RE Finance Trust: 3 Takeaways From Q1 2023 Earnings

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of TRTX sold off sharply after their Q1 2023 earnings report. We'll take a deeper look in this article as to why this might be.
  • Before sharing my three takeaways from the report, I'll give some background information on management. They will be key to performance in this environment.
  • Put simply: read on to find out why I bought more shares. And why a supplemental dividend in the next year is likely.
  • Anyone familiar with Starwood will see someone they recognize as well. We'll shed some light on how a billionaire real estate investor is also invested in TRTX.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businessperson wooden blocks desk

It's all about maintaining some sort of balance moving forward. Will management be able to pull the right levers without toppling over?

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) reported earnings on May 2nd, 2023 that did

Q1'23 10-Q: CECL Reserve Details.

Q1'23 10-Q: CECL Reserve Details.

Pine Bridge Investments: Graphic of CLO Breakdown

Pine Bridge Investments: Graphic of CLO Breakdown

---

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
1.17K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor along the Graham and Dodd line. My first objective is to not lose money. I seek to do this by ensuring any position I enter has a discernible margin of safety. The second thing I aim for is above-average returns.

Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it only serves to improve us all.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.