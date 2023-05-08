Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Roku: Do Not Place Your Streaming Bet Yet

May 08, 2023 9:00 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)NFLX
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.34K Followers

Summary

  • ROKU has exceeded our expectations, due to the impressive expansion of its active accounts and streaming hours in FQ1'23, despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • The moderation in its operating expenses has also yielded visible results, potentially moderating its cash burn rate before achieving adj. EBITDA by FY2024.
  • However, given the peak recessionary fears, we believe there may be more attractive entry points ahead, preferably at the December 2022 bottom for an improved margin of safety.
  • The opportune time to add ROKU is not here yet.

Lightbox board with word DONT WASTE MONEY in black letters around euro banknotes. Money, Business, finance, investment, saving

Anastasiia Yanishevska/iStock via Getty Images

We had previously covered Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) here in our previous article. The management had offered a bearish FQ4'22 guidance, triggering Mr. Market's pessimism then. However, it was no secret that the company would likely remain unprofitable through 2025, therefore, investors

ROKU 6M Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.34K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, NFLX, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.