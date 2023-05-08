Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LXP Industrial: Higher Yielding Than Peers And Modest Upside Potential

May 08, 2023 7:09 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
Summary

  • LXP Industrial shares many of the same characteristics as its peers but continues to be a sector laggard.
  • This is despite higher occupancy levels, a more modest development pipeline that is progressing as expected, and a higher dividend payout.
  • They do operate on higher leverage levels, but they have ample liquidity and no near-term maturities.
  • The continued stabilization of their recently completed projects should also contribute to lower overall debt levels in future periods.
  • At current trading levels, I am bullish on LXP's future outlook.

Businessman showing storage to his business partner.

dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) operates primarily in the Sunbelt and the lower Midwestern region of the U.S.

At 12.3% of annualized base rents ("ABR"), Phoenix is their largest operating region, followed by Greenville and Atlanta, at 9.5% and 8.6%, respectively.

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Top Operating Markets

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Top Operating Markets

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Top Tenant Listing

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Top Tenant Listing

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of LXP Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of LXP Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 3-YR Returns Of LXP Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 3-YR Returns Of LXP Compared To Peers

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.66K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

