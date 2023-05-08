Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

As Stocks Outperform Equity Fund Flows Are Negative

May 08, 2023 7:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX1 Comment
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Although 2022 was not a good year for most investment asset classes, a recovery in equities actually began early in the fourth quarter of the year.
  • Positive investment flows have occurred in fixed income as bond returns began to improve late last year.
  • A little more than four months into 2023, U.S. equity returns have been driven by a narrow group of stocks.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Although 2022 was not a good year for most investment asset classes, a recovery in equities actually began early in the fourth quarter of the year. The S&P 500 Index was up 7.56% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Asset class returns

Refinitiv Datastream & HORAN Capital Advisors

Mutual Fund and ETF flows

Refinitiv Datastream, ICI, HORAN Capital Advisors

Narrow equity leadership

Refinitiv Datastream & HORAN Capital Advisors

S&P 500

Author

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.35K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.