BUI: Peer-Leading Utilities Fund Yielding 6.2%

Summary

  • The BUI fund aims to deliver high current income and capital appreciation to unitholders from a portfolio of defensive utility stocks and offensive industry and technology companies.
  • The fund pays a generous 6.2% distribution yield well supported by solid historical returns between 8 to 9% p.a.
  • I believe this fund is a solid choice for income-oriented investors who also want a bit of growth.

Wind, sun and water energy.

The BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) is a closed-end fund that aims to deliver high current income and capital appreciation to unitholders. The fund holds a balanced portfolio of defensive utility stocks and offensive industrial and

BUI write call options on 1/3 of portfolio

Figure 1 - BUI write call options on 1/3 of portfolio (blackrock.com)

BUI geographical allocation

Figure 2 - BUI geographical allocation (blackrock.com)

BUI sector allocation

Figure 3 - BUI sector allocation (blackrock.com)

BUI top 10 holdings

Figure 4 - BUI top 10 holdings (blackrock.com)

BUI historical returns

Figure 5 - BUI historical returns (morningstar.com)

BUI has funded distributions from a combination of NII, realized gains, and ROC

Figure 6 - BUI has funded distributions from a combination of NII, realized gains, and ROC (BUI annual report)

BUI has a rising NAV profile

Figure 7 - BUI has a rising NAV profile (morningstar.com)

BUI vs. peers

Figure 8 - BUI vs. peers (Author created with data form Seeking Alpha and Morningstar)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BUI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

