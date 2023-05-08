bpawesome

Time to pick up coverage again on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) as my last take dates back all the way back to spring of 2015. At the time a $35 stock, I liked the strong outlook despite currency headwinds and exposure to oil & gas, not a good thing at the time given the turmoil in the shale oil industry some eight years ago.

In the years which followed, ITT has undergone quite a gradual transformation in the business, one which looks interesting, yet at the same time I conclude that shares trade around fair value here, in this uncertain and high-interest rate environment.

A Quick Recap

ITT was and remains an industrial conglomerate, one with a turbulent past. When I last reviewed the shares in 2015, the company was active in industrial processes, motion technology, interconnect solutions and control technologies. The company specifically focuses on the ¨conglomerate¨ business model within the global industrial market, sharing R&D, technology, production facilities and sales efforts within this industry and within the company.

The corporate history of the company is long and complicated, including many deals, restructurings and spin-offs, as this was a $12 billion business in 2008. The business was simplified and restructured meaningfully down to a $2.6 billion revenue base in 2014.

The 92 million shares were trading around the $40 mark in February 2015, giving the company a $3.9 billion equity valuation at the time. The business held $584 million in net cash and while it did not have regular debt outstanding, it held some post-retirement liabilities as well as over a billion in asbestos related claims being apparent on the balance sheet.

The company generated $2.65 billion in sales in 2014 on which EBITDA of $430 million and net earnings of $184 million were reported. The company guided for a tougher year 2015 amidst headwinds in the oil and gas sector, although that GAAP earnings should come in flattish around $2 per share. Adjusted earnings even came in around $2.50 per share, although I was not happy with all the ¨structural¨ adjustments made to non-GAAP earnings.

Given this background I was not happy to buy at the prevailing price of $42, as I was looking for an entry point around $35. Shares actually saw those levels later that year, but I lost interest and unfortunately did not initiate a position at those levels.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding between 2015 and today, we have seen relatively modest advancements on the topline. Sales have increased from about $2.6 billion in 2014 to a number around $3 billion, but it is fair to conclude that sales growth has not kept up with inflation.

That only tells part of the story as reported operating margins have steadily risen from about 10% of sales to 15%, providing a huge boost to earnings growth. Moreover, management has been able to buy back a tenth of its shares outstanding, as the combination of these three elements together has been a big driver behind earnings per share growth. This made that shares had risen to $70 early in 2020, pre-pandemic, as shares rose to a peak around the $100 mark in 2021.

Amidst a tougher 2022, driven by dollar headwinds, higher interest rates, higher inflation and general higher uncertainty, shares have traded in a $65-$90 range for most of last year, as shares now trade at $84.

Fast forwarding to February of this year, the company posted its 2022 results. Full year sales rose by 8% on a reported basis to $2.99 billion, with organic growth coming in four points higher, with reported growth held back by dollar strength. The company is still active in largely the same markets as 2015, albeit that the nuances and focus has changed, while the company has consolidated to 3 divisions. Motion technologies is responsible for nearly half of sales, industrial processes for about a third of sales and connect & control technologies generate the remainder of the sales.

Segment margins were stable at 17% and change, with adjusted earnings per share up nearly 10% to $4.44 per share, as the gap with GAAP earnings was virtually non-existent. The company still operates with a net cash position, although it has shrunk to a hundred million, just over a dollar per share based on a share count of 83 million shares.

For the year 2023, the company guided for sales up 7-9% in 2023, with margins seen largely flattish, as this implies that earnings should grow at roughly the same pace with adjusted earnings per share seen up to $4.55-$4.95 per share.

A May Update

May was quite an eventful month for ITT as the company announced a tuck-in acquisition while it announced first quarter results as well. The company reached an $80 million deal to acquire Micro-Mode Products, a specialty designer and manufacturer of high-bandwidth RF connectors for harsh environment applications within space and defense industries.

The deal is set to add $26 million in sales, suggesting that just over a three times sales multiple has been paid, as the San Diego-based business adds 170 people to ITT´s workforce. That looks a bit rich, but without having the details on the margin profile and sales growth, it is hard to issue a strong opinion on this.

A day later, ITT posted solid first quarter results. Sales rose 10% to $798 million, with adjusted earnings per share up 20% to $1.17 per share. In response to the solid quarter, the company raised the lower end of the full year earnings guidance with the midpoint of the guidance now seen up five cents to $4.80 per share. Net cash of $78 million will be depleted given the acquisition of Micro-Mode as the 83 million shares now trade at $84, granting the company a $7.0 billion equity valuation.

This suggests that ITT trades around 2.3 times sales, as the Micro-Mode deal looks a bit more expensive, but likely is a higher margin business as well. In either case, it really does not alter the investment case in a huge way, as the purchase price is equal to just over a percent of the own enterprise valuation of ITT here.

Concluding Remark

Based on the full year outlook, shares of the company trade at 17-18 times earnings, as the balance sheet reveals a zero net debt position. This is quite comforting as the positioning of ITT is alright.

This all looks quite decent, but we are now living in a high interest rate environment and moreover an uncertain environment as well of course, leaving me to conclude that current valuations looks largely fair.

Given this backdrop I see an appealing valuation at around 15 times earnings, translating into a desired entry point in the low $70s here.