Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Greenback Continues To Struggle

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • China led Asia-Pacific bourses higher, with Japan a notable exception. Relative strength of the yen seemed to offset the modest regional gains, weighing on Japanese equities.
  • Europe’s STOXX 600 has extended the gains from the end of last week, helped by a 1% gain in bank shares after a 3.1% rally before the weekend. US equity futures are narrowly mixed.
  • The greenback continues to struggle to secure traction and is lower against all the G10 currencies but the Japanese yen.
  • Sterling has made a marginal new 11-month high.
  • EM currencies are mostly firmer, and the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is extending its advance for the fourth consecutive session.

Background of defouced generic coins. Loose change and savings concept

CatLane

Overview

There is a nervousness that hangs over the capital markets. Although US banks shares recovered at the end of last week, many continue to see the sector’s challenges as the harbinger of a dramatic reversal in the Fed’s stance. America’s

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.