Eoneren

Investment Thesis

With a drawback of more than 25%, which wiped out $9 billion of Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) market capitalization, the market didn’t seem very pleased with the modest growth expectation given by Enphase’s management for the second quarter of 2023.

There’s no doubt that the market prices Enphase Energy as a pure growth play, but even If I assumed strong growth rates for the company in my valuation, Enphase Energy still results to be overvalued by more than 48% at today’s prices, despite the already significant price correction.

Business Model

Starting with projecting Enphase’s future revenues, we will assume the company to continue its strong growth momentum. In the past 10 years, Enphase’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 26.81%, increasing ten times reaching $2.3 billion in 2022.

Enphase Energy revenues (Enphase Energy )

Enphase Energy is active in the residential and commercial solar energy industry and generates revenues by developing and selling microinverters, essential devices to convert the non-usable direct current generated by solar panels into usable alternating current.

Opposite to traditional inverters, usually placed at the centre of a string of solar panels, microinverters are placed on each of the panels composing the PV system, increasing the overall energy output and improving the performance and cost efficiency of the whole system.

Aside from microinverters, Enphase develops and sells battery storage solutions enabling its customer to store the excess energy generated by the solar PV system and used it during periods of power outage or to mitigate the cost of electricity taken directly from the grid by reselling the excess energy generated, offsetting such credit from the electricity bill.

Revenues Growth

To assure its microinverters and storage solutions stand out from the competition, Enphase has to invest heavily in R&D to keep improving the effectiveness and features of its products, offering the greatest value for money possible to its customers.

Future revenue growth is a function of how much and how well the company has invested in its growth drivers. R&D expenses surely represent the main growth driver for Enphase, however, capital expenditure and acquisitions can be added to the count, representing up-front investment to support the development, or direct acquisition, of new technologies which will pay off in the future.

Multiplying Enphase’s reinvestment margin, which shows the percentage of revenues that has been reinvested for future growth, by Enphase’s sales-to-invested capital ratio, which indicates how much revenue the company can generate for each dollar invested, we obtain the organic growth rate based on how much and how well Enphase invests in its growth drivers.

Taking the median value over the years, we obtain the expected growth rate of Enphase Energy, equal to 43.76%.

Enphase Energy expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Starting by applying the expected growth rate of 43.76% to Enphase’s 2022 revenues, and letting it slowly decrease as the company gets bigger and bigger approaching the steady state, we can expect Enphase to reach $10 billion in revenues by 2032, quadrupling in ten years at a CAGR of 16%.

Enphase Energy future revenues (Personal Data)

Efficiency & Profitability

Moving on to Enphase’s future efficiency and profitability, in the past five years Enphase achieved a median adjusted operating margin of 21.48% and a median adjusted ROIC of 36.86%. The adjustment takes into account the capitalization of R&D expenses assuming a 5-year amortization period.

Enphase Energy operating margin & ROIC (Personal Data )

In the future, we can expect its operating margins and ROIC to be negatively influenced by the decreasing trend of solar PV prices and the increasing competition in the industry.

With the cost to install PV systems more than halved since the last decade, as a direct consequence of more affordable panels and inverters which possess better efficiency and power output, we can expect a growing number of homeowners and businesses switching to solar energy.

However, despite solar companies like Enphase will benefit from larger economies of scale, increasing their operational efficiency by improving the absorption of fixed costs, the ongoing decline in prices for solar equipment will partially erode their margins. Competition will also play a role in margin erosion.

Among Enphase Energy's direct competitors in the inverter and storage industry, we have SolarEdge (SEDG), while looking at the solar industry as a whole, we have PV system manufacturers like JinkoSolar (JKS).

With $1.7 billion generated solely in the US, Enphase Energy had a 14% market share of the US residential and commercial solar energy market, which was valued at roughly $12 billion in 2022, by multiplying the annual addition of watts capacity by the average price per watts of $1.69 per watts. If else we consider the top 10 companies in the solar industry, revenues generated in the US were equal to almost $14 billion, with Enphase Energy achieving a 13% market share.

Assuming Enphase will maintain its current market share and assuming the declining price of solar equipment will offset the beneficial effects of increasing economies of scale, we can expect Enphase's future operating margin to remain flat, around 20% by 2032, while its ROIC to be around 26.6%, lower than its historical median value but still equal to the average value for top performing companies in the industry, as we assume Enphase Energy to remain a dominant force in its field.

Enphase Energy future operating margin & ROIC (Personal Data)

Cash Flows Projections

With these assumptions, Enphase is expected to keep delivering positive free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) in the coming years. Despite having struggled in the past to turn its business model profitable, in 2022 Enphase generated $402 million in FCFF and by 2032 it is expected to deliver FCFF of around $1.3 billion, growing at a CAGR 13% over 10 years.

Enphase Energy FCFF projection (Personal Data )

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 10.85%, calculated using the WACC, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows is equal to $10.9 billion or $80 per share.

Compared to the current prices, Enphase Energy’s stocks result overvalued by more than 48%.

Enphase Energy intrinsic value (Personal Data)

Market & Risks

My narrative for the company sees Enphase Energy benefiting from the expanding solar energy industry. The Global annual added solar capacity is expected to increase from 168GW, registered last year, to around 340GW by 2026 with the rooftop segment expected to account for 40% of that added capacity.

Despite the 75% of Enphase's revenues are generated in the US, the management’s intention to make Enphase an international supplier of microinverters and storage solutions is crystal clear, with Enphase’s products already available to 145 different countries, and in my analysis, I have assumed Enphase to become an international supplier of solar equipment.

The US annual added capacity of both residential and commercial solar solutions is expected to increase from 7.3 GW in 2022 to more than 14 GW in the next decade. With the simplistic assumption of both solar systems price per watts and Enphase Energy's market share remaining constant, revenues generated in the US by the residential and commercial segment are expected to be roughly $24 billion, which would mean Enphase will generate $3.4 billion of revenues only in the US.

Assuming Enphase to generate $10 billion by 2032, that translates to almost 70% of its revenues derived from outside the US, which if we look at the current state of the solar industry, is highly feasible considering that Europe and the Asia Pacific area, even excluding China, added far more solar capacity than the US.

In the near term, with the state of California introducing the new Net Energy Metering, NEM 3.0, which regulates the billing structure between utility companies and homeowners, Enphase will face temporary headwinds. Under the new billing system, the price at which homeowners push excess energy into the grid will be on average 75% less than the price at which they pull energy from the grid.

These changes will make the average return on investments decline, daunting people from adopting solar energy solutions, and consequentially badly affect Enphase's operating performances in the nearest future. The management already expects modest growth rates in revenues for the second quarter of 2023, and the market didn’t receive the news very well, with Enphase Energy stock plunging 25% and wiping out $9 billion of market capitalization.

However, in the long run, the new NEM 3.0 will create strong tailwinds for the Enphase energy storage solutions segment. By pairing solar panels with batteries, permitting homeowners to store the excess energy, and pushing it into the grid when prices are higher, the return on investment increases significantly reducing at the same time the number of years required to break even from the initial investment.

Conclusion

So in conclusion, despite Enphase Energy's expected to deliver strong growth in revenues and good levels of profitability, at today’s price it doesn’t represent a good investment opportunity.

Despite being too expensive, Enphase Energy remains a great company with a fantastic business model, but given my narrative and assumptions about the company’s future, to represent a good investment opportunity Enphase’s stock price has to witness another significant price correction.