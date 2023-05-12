Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RVT Vs. SQLV: Competing Royce Small-Cap Value Funds

May 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT), SQLV
Summary

  • The Royce Value Trust CEF invests in value-oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index.
  • The Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF is under the Legg Mason ETF Investment Trust. The fund also benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index.
  • Both funds are evaluated and then compared against each other. Other SCV fund possibilities are listed with some article links.
  • Despite Royce Investment Partners' involvement in both funds, there are differences that give investors the ability to decide which fits into their own portfolio strategy best.
  • The funds show a mixed picture when it comes to return and risk data, so while I rate both a Buy, with a preference for RVT for its large discount.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Small-Cap Value funds have been an interest of mine recently as I started reviewing each of the funds I own and if they are doing well enough to

Value stock returns

Growth vs Value stocks

Chart
RVT ticker

RVT CEF

Royce RVT

Royce Value Trust

Chart
SQLV ticker

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF

SQLV ticker

SQLV ETF

RVT vs. SQLV

comparing sector weights

IWM ticker

IWM ETF

value vs total market

PortfolioVisualizer.com

