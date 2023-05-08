Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

This Is Historically A Bad Time To Buy Apple

May 08, 2023 9:27 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Sean Chandler profile picture
Sean Chandler
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • iPhone saved the day for Apple Inc. fiscal Q2 earnings, likely due to a pull forward of demand from the holiday quarter production shutdowns that caused an 8% YOY decline in iPhone revenues.
  • Apple has a P/E of nearly 30, a 60% premium to the S&P 500, despite shrinking revenue and profits.
  • This is the fourth time Apple has traded above $170 since January 2022 with each time leading to a correction.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Introduction

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the greatest businesses the world has ever seen and one of the best investments of the last two decades. However, it’s easy to forget that not everyone had the opportunity

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Sean Chandler profile picture
Sean Chandler
1.92K Followers
Contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2014 with a focus on tech. My goal is to provide research and share my market opinions. Readers should always come to their own conclusions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.