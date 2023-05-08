AMD: Reality Is Harsher Than It Seems
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. dip buyers returned in force last week, jumping on a media report that AMD could be working with Microsoft Corporation to build custom AI chips.
- Despite Microsoft's denial of AMD's involvement, it shows that the AI hype is well and alive, attracting buyers seeing significant potential.
- AMD has had much less traction against Nvidia Corporation in data center GPUs than its market share gains against Intel with its EPYC processors.
- AMD buyers must be cautious about adding too aggressively at the current levels, as its risk/reward remains well-balanced.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors saw AMD stock top out in March before pulling back more than 20% toward last week's lows, as CEO Dr. Lisa Su and her team reported weaker-than-expected guidance.
We cautioned investors that AMD was "no longer in the bargain bin" at the end of March, seeing significant risks as late buyers piled onto the AI hype train.
We also reminded members of our service on March 31, highlighting that "semi stocks are reaching a top."
As such, AMD's steep decline, as it spooked late buyers, didn't stun us, as we reminded investors to wait patiently for the retracement instead of chasing unsustainable momentum.
Breakout traders/investors were likely forced to cut their losses as AMD fell further from its March highs, failing to re-test its previous August 2022 highs before astute sellers rotated out of AMD.
However, we gleaned that dip buyers returned toward the end of last week, potentially helping AMD stave off a further decline in the near term, leading to a possible consolidation zone.
We parsed that AMD's valuation improved further toward last week's lows as we urged our members to return at the low $80s. Dip buyers also returned late last week, bolstered by a media release suggesting that AMD is working in partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to develop custom AI chips.
Microsoft refuted the suggestion by "denying AMD's involvement." However, the positive buying sentiments last week demonstrated that AI investors are willing to jump on any "buyable hype" that could indicate that AMD is making progress with its data center GPUs against Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) hegemony.
There's little doubt that Nvidia is the clear market leader in this space, with AMD attempting to follow up.
AMD sees significant opportunities with its data center GPU (MI250/MI300) through cross-selling opportunities with its EPYC processors and embedded business.
However, AMD lacks the "corresponding software ecosystem to compete with Nvidia's GPU hegemony," which could hold back its ability to outperform Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang & his team.
While AMD still expects to gain share against Intel Corporation (INTC) in the data center CPU business in H2FY2023, Nvidia is a different "animal" to take on and gain significant share against.
AMD investors need to note that Nvidia has such a significant lead as it "is not a hardware company, and not a software company: it is a company that integrates both."
With the launch of Nvidia's DGX Cloud, Nvidia is "expanding its stack upwards," providing its "software plane into its own cloud service." However, cloud hyperscalers are likely keen to avoid locking themselves into Nvidia's ecosystem, providing opportunities for AMD to gain share as an alternative.
However, Nvidia's approach suggests it's ready to provide the full ecosystem for companies that "want to incorporate generative AI, and they have no idea where to start." Oracle Corporation's (ORCL) willingness to work with Nvidia on its DGX Cloud suggests that Nvidia's leadership in data center GPUs for generative AI is likely massive and not easily surpassed.
How AMD could create a full stack to incentivize adoption and expand it to Nvidia's extent and leadership is a big question mark. AMD bulls would likely argue that the potential optionality to gain significant share against Nvidia could be a considerable valuation driver (considering NVDA's valuation).
In contrast, AMD bears could point out that AMD has had much less success in defeating CEO Jensen Huang of Nvidia than its gains against Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger & his team.
We assessed that AMD's valuation is likely fair, with a "C-" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Therefore, the risk/reward seems balanced.
Wall Street analysts' estimates indicate that they concur with management's outlook of an H2FY2023 revival, which is critical to help improve its "D+" revisions grade.
AMD's price action suggests that dip buyers could help to consolidate the recent pullback, but still too early to assess whether buying sentiments could improve.
We see an entry zone closer for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to the low $80s as an opportunity, with levels below $80 as a better zone to average down.
For now, we are willing to sit on our Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. holdings but don't see the current levels as attractive enough to add more exposure.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
