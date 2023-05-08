Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cummins: Buy This Stock On The Next Pullback

May 08, 2023 9:51 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)
Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
67 Followers

Summary

  • Cummins is a global company that provides power solutions, with a growing focus on green energy and sustainability.
  • It has been working towards transforming its business to align with the increasing demand for sustainable power solutions.
  • By leveraging both acquisitions and internal innovations to shift its business mix towards green energy, it reduces its dependence on fossil fuels.
  • With an EV/EBITDA multiple in line with historical averages, the company is at best fully valued and doesn't offer enough margin of safety for investors.
  • I recommend waiting for a pullback in order to find a better entry point to protect against downside risk.

Mechanic using a ratchet wrench

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) manufactures and sells engines, powertrains, and related components worldwide. It sells a wide range of diesel and natural gas engines, as well as hybrid and electric powertrains for a variety of applications including

Revenue Breakdown (Investor Presentation)

Revenue Breakdown (Investor Presentation)

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
67 Followers
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.