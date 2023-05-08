Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

S&P 500 Earnings: Big Jump In Q1 '23 S&P 500 EPS Estimate

Summary

  • The increase in the Q1 ’23 S&P 500 EPS estimate since 3/31/23 shows a big jump and reflects an “upside surprise”.
  • There has been an improvement in “expected 2023” sector growth rates: Consumer Discretionary has shown a roughly 20% increase since 3/31/23, while Communication Services has seen a roughly 25% increase.
  • Technology is still flat since 3/31/23 and was +3.5% as of the start of the year.
  • TheS&P 500 forward 4-quarter estimate increased to $226.28 from last week’s$225.91, which compares to $220.49 as of 3/31/23 and $222.91 as of 12/31/23.

S&P 500 EPS estimates for calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025

Rather than bury the lede, this blog will show the increase in the Q1 ’23 S&P 500 EPS estimate since 3/31/23, i.e., the dark-bordered line in the above spreadsheet.

That’s a big jump, and it reflects the “upside surprise” discussed

2023 expected sector EPS growth rates

