Trygve Finkelsen/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Because of the significant lag time between recognizing a rise in demand, and being able to meet that rise in demand, I see the chips industry as cyclical. This means that just like mining, shipping, and cannabis, the companies that are involved in chip manufacturing are likely to experience occasional swings between undervaluation and overvaluation.

I believe Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will continue to thrive long-term and am eager to become an investor, but only if I can buy in for a good price. I believe this upcoming recession is likely to provide buying opportunities for manufacturing companies, including AMD. After looking over their financials and valuation, I believe the company is still overvalued and that I need to wait. I rate AMD as a Hold.

Company Background

AMD is a computer processor producer based in Santa Clara, California. The company was founded in 1969 by Jerry Sanders. In 1981, AMD entered into a 10-year technology exchange agreement with Intel Corporation (INTC) where each company would be allowed to become a second-source manufacturer of semiconductor products developed by the other. In 2008, AMD spun off its chip foundries and became a fabless semiconductor manufacturer.

Recent Updates

Their most recent earnings call covered many developments within the company. They indicate that their Data Center segment revenue was flat year-over-year, with higher cloud sales offset by lower enterprise sales. Their AI activities increased significantly in the first quarter, driven by engagement with data center and embedded customers.

They noted that interest has increased significantly for their next-generation Instinct MI300 GPUs and are on track to launch them later this year to support the El Capitan Exascale supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and large cloud AI customers.

Their client segment revenue declined 65% year-over-year to $739M as they shipped significantly below consumption to reduce downstream inventory. They launched the Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs which combine their Zen 4 core with 3D chiplet packaging technology. The first notebooks powered by their Dragon Range CPUs launched with their 16 core Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU. They also ramped production of their Zen 4-based Phoenix Ryzen 7040 series CPUs in the first quarter for ultrathin and gaming notebooks. They cited that these chips will meet demand for more than 250 ultrathin gaming and commercial notebook designs expected to launch this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Their gaming segment saw a 6% YoY decline in revenue to $1.8B, as higher semi-custom revenue was offset by lower gaming graphics sales. Semi-custom SoC revenue grew year-over-year as demand for premium consoles remain strong.

In gaming graphics, they saw strong sales of Radeon 7900 XTX GPUs in the first quarter, and channel sell-through of their Radeon 6000 and Radeon 7000 series GPUs increased.

Their embedded segment increased revenue to a record $1.6B. They cited this strength was led by increased demand from industrial, vision and health care, test and emulation, communications, aerospace, defense, and automotive customers.

They released Vitis AI to enable advanced visualization and AI capabilities for their medical customers. They also launched their Kria platform that provides adaptive computing capabilities for smart camera, industrial and machine vision applications.

In Communications they launched Zynq RFSoC products to accelerate 4G and 5G radio deployments, and formed their first telco solutions lab to validate end-to-end solutions based on AMD CPUs, adaptive SoCs, FPGAs, DPUs and software.

In automotive, Subaru rolled out its AMD-based EyeSight 4 platform across their full range of vehicles. They also expanded their embedded processor portfolio with the launches of Ryzen 5000 and EPYC 9000.

Guidance for the second quarter of 2023 is that they expect revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. This represents a decrease of approximately 19% YoY and it is approximately flat sequentially. They expect their Client and Data Center segment growth to be offset by modest Gaming and Embedded segment decline. They also project a non-GAAP gross margin of 50%, $1.6B in operating expenses, and for the diluted share count to reach 1.62B shares. Management is projecting for next quarter's revenue and operating margin to remain similar to the most recent quarters, yet expect operating expenses to drop to $1.6B.

Long-Term Trends

Microprocessors are projected to have a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033. The global GPU market is expected to have a CAGR of 21.2% through 2029. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to have a CAGR of 38.1% until 2030.

Financials

The global chip shortage that broke out in 2020 was a huge blessing for AMD. In 2019, Annual revenue was $6,731B and climbing slowly. By 2022, annual revenue increased to $23,601B.

AMD Annual Revenue (By Author)

AMD witnessed a dip in its gross margins, reaching a bottom of 27.06% in 2016 and expanding to a high of 51.06% in 2022. The company experienced negative net and operating margins in 2015 and 2016, which steadily improved until 2021 before dipping again in 2022.

AMD Annual Margins (By Author)

Instead of using the temporary tailwinds provided by the chip shortage to buy back shares, AMD actually increased their share count. To me, this implies that management believes the company is still early in the growth phase of its business life cycle.

AMD Share Count vs. Income (By Author)

AMD currently carries very low debt. Their annual net interest expense has been shrinking since its peak in 2014.

AMD Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Their total equity has seen significant growth. I am used to looking at fairly gradual equity curves, so this is difficult to evaluate.

AMD Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Their annual return on capital has been correlating fairly well with their margins. In 2015, it reached a low of -36.16%; by 2020, return on capital had risen to 39.1%. In 2022, it was down to 2.29%.

AMD Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

Taking a look at their revenue on a quarterly basis shows it reached a peak in Q3 2022. Net and operating income both began declining after their peak two quarters earlier in Q4 2021. EBITDA has stayed positive over the last three quarters while revenue declined and income shrank. During the most recent quarter, both operating and net income came in slightly negative.

AMD Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their operating and net margins began retracting after their peak in Q4 2021. Gross margins peaked the following quarter and have been declining since Q1 2022.

AMD Quarterly Margins (By Author)

The rise in share count also came with a significant rise in cash. While I don't know the intent of management, I believe we are facing a recession, so it is wise for them to keep a large amount of cash on hand.

AMD Share Count vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

Annual return on capital has shrank for last five quarters. The company has experienced a significant decline in its ability to earn money.

AMD Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

Valuation

As of May 5th, 2023, AMD had a market capitalization of $144.67B and traded for $89.84 per share. The company has a forward P/E of 161.66x, a forward PEG of 1.15x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 39.14x. Typically, I want to see PEG values near 1x before I consider buying. With P/E I like to see below a 15x, and with Price/Cash Flow I want to see values below 10x. Considering their return on capital has been almost non-existent for the last 5 quarters, I view these metrics as showing the company is overvalued.

AMD Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

As the bond market has been inverted for months and the Fed is still fighting its war against inflation, the economic slowdown we are in is likely to develop into a recession. It is possible that this deflationary pressure causes an even further drop-off in demand than the industry is currently experiencing.

The chip shortage incentivized many companies into increasing production. AMD faces competition from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM), Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), and others.

Catalysts

With the company currently under-producing to allow the inventory that is presently in the distribution system to work its way through it, the obvious catalyst to look for here is the company ramping production back up as inventory drops.

The significant lag time between recognizing the need for additional manufacturing capacity, and achieving that additional capacity, causes periods of feast and famine. I believe the 2020 chip shortage will not be the last one. AMD is well positioned to thrive during any future shortages.

Conclusions

If Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. management is correct that next quarter's revenue and operating margin will remain relatively unchanged while operating expenses drop to $1.6B, then it is possible they post a positive net income. This most recent quarter had $2.809B in operating expenses and a net income of -$139M. If all other numbers stay the same, reducing operating expenses to $1.6B leaves the company with a little over $1B of positive net income.

AMD is currently facing significant headwinds. While I don't think price is guaranteed to drop, I do believe it is likely to. Mostly, I am waiting for the present economic slowdown to develop into a full recession so I can buy the dip on several manufacturing companies. When unemployment is peaking, I will take a fresh look at the short list of manufacturers I have been watching and buy the most promising ones. Very likely, AMD will be one of the ones I end up buying later.