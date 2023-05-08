Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AMD: Still Waiting To Buy

May 08, 2023 10:07 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Blake Downer
Summary

  • The tailwinds provided to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. by the global chip shortage ended over a year ago.
  • The company ramped up production during the shortage and has since throttled it back to allow time for the present backlog of inventory to diminish.
  • AMD management is projecting that next quarter's revenue and operating margin will remain similar to the most recent quarters, yet expect operating expenses to drop to $1.6B.
  • With a forward P/E of 161.66x, a forward PEG of 1.15x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 39.14x, AMD stock appears overvalued.
  • I rate AMD as a Hold.

Back of a AMD socket AM4 CPU mounted on a cooler..

Trygve Finkelsen/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Because of the significant lag time between recognizing a rise in demand, and being able to meet that rise in demand, I see the chips industry as cyclical. This means that just like mining, shipping, and cannabis, the companies

amd annual revenue

AMD Annual Revenue (By Author)

amd annual margin

AMD Annual Margins (By Author)

amd float dilution income

AMD Share Count vs. Income (By Author)

amd interest debt

AMD Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

amd total equity

AMD Annual Total Equity (By Author)

amd annual return on capital

AMD Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

amd quarterly revenue

AMD Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

amd quarterly margins

AMD Quarterly Margins (By Author)

amd float dilution cash

AMD Share Count vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

amd quarterly roc retrun capital

AMD Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

amd value valuation

AMD Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

