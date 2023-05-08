Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chipotle: The Underlying Assumptions In Its Valuation Aren't Unreasonable

May 08, 2023 10:07 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)2 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
547 Followers

Summary

  • Chipotle is a valuation riddle for many investors. 8 years after its E coli crisis, the company is one of the most successful stories in the stock market.
  • Under Brian Niccol, Chipotle's CEO, the company has grown its EPS by 6X and its stock grew 7X, and it shows no sign of slowing down.
  • Investors are excited about the 7,000 U.S. locations target that was set by the management, a target that isn't unreasonable and should be achieved in approximately 8 years.
  • With margins expanding and growth accelerating in the last quarter, many doubters must be wondering if they were wrong with their analysis of the company.
  • So, let's dig deeper into the company's growth prospects and profitability drivers, and see what are the underlying assumptions that are required to make in order to justify its valuation.

Chipotle Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is an amazing business, with a simple and clear pathway for high double-digit growth well into the future. The question that's on investors' minds after a 48.0% surge year-to-date is whether or not the growth story is fully priced in. So, let's dig

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
547 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.