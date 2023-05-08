Justin Sullivan

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is an amazing business, with a simple and clear pathway for high double-digit growth well into the future. The question that's on investors' minds after a 48.0% surge year-to-date is whether or not the growth story is fully priced in. So, let's dig deeper into the company's growth prospects and profitability drivers, and see what are the underlying assumptions that are required to make in order to justify its valuation.

Introduction - The Valuation Riddle

Chipotle is a riddle for many investors. The Mexican grill chain bottomed around the end of 2017 after its E. coli crisis, and then, right around the time Brian Niccol was appointed CEO, the company changed. Since his election, Chipotle's EPS grew 6X, and the stock grew 7X, on its path to becoming one of the best investments in the market during the last 6 years.

Today, Chipotle is considered by many investors overvalued, as the stock trades at a forward P/E of 45.6, while most of its peers trade at the low twenties. However, the company's pathway to more than double its earnings in just a few years is very simple and clear, as it still operates a relatively low number of stores and lacks a presence in many relevant geographies.

Investors are aware of the success that investment phenomenons like Peter Lynch had with restaurants, and are familiar with Bill Ackman's story with Chipotle itself. Thus, many are hopping on the Chipotle train, despite what seems to be an overvalued company, as they seem to believe in Chipotle's growth story for the long term.

So, let's find out whether Chipotle is overvalued and doomed to fall at some point, or if the opposite is true, and the growth story has enough merits to justify the company's valuation and provide upside.

Company Overview

Chipotle operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which feature a menu of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The first Chipotle restaurant opened in Denver, Colorado in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, as of December 31st, 2022, the company owned and operated 3,129 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, 53 international Chipotle restaurants, and five non-Chipotle restaurants. All of the company's revenues are derived from sales of its restaurants, which are distributed to its customer through dine-in, drive-through, or home delivery.

Chipotle's Strategy

Chipotle aggregates its business strategy under five pillars, but as investors, we can ignore the irrelevant noise and focus on the company's two truly important pillars.

Food Quality & Integrity (Avoiding Another E Coli Crisis)

Starting with food integrity. One of the biggest risks with food chains, especially those that sell fresh food that is freshly cooked, is food safety and food quality. When I say safety, I mean there won't be any misfortunate E coli outbreaks for example. This is essentially a kiss of death to a food company. And, when I say quality, I mean that the food served by Chipotle in a New York location will essentially taste the same as the food served by Chipotle in London. The importance of these two points cannot be overexaggerated. Financially speaking, when we build a model trying to assess Chipotle's future, the only way we can assume the company will continue to grow sequentially is if each and every store performs similarly to existing ones.

To achieve these two points, the company needs a strong leadership structure, that creates accountability for every person in the chain. Think about it, how many times have you been in some fast food location and a 16-year-old kid who's not going to be working there in a few months was responsible for your entire meal?

While this 16-year-old kid is probably a cheaper employee than other alternatives, it's hard to rely on him with a $56B business, that's as far as him serving ill food to a customer once to lose huge amounts of money.

The way Chipotle creates accountability, in my view, is very impressive:

We believe that our people and culture give us a competitive advantage in our business. In 2022, we had approximately 22,000 internal promotions. Additionally, 90% of all restaurant management roles were internal promotions including 100% of US Regional Vice President roles, 81% of Team Directors, and 74% of Field Leader positions. We provide our employees various learning opportunities to ensure that we maintain a diverse pipeline of talent available to regularly promote employees to leadership positions. --- Chipotle 2022 Annual Report (10-K), Page 6

Additionally, Chipotle provides its employees with quarterly and annual bonuses, debt-free degree programs, and many other unique benefits.

I don't know about you, but if I knew that by reaching a certain goal I'd be getting a nice bonus and that I'd get my fair share of the restaurant's profits, then I'd definitely be more incentivized to work diligently.

Expanding Access & Convenience (Store Openings)

Created by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

If I had to pick one reason Chipotle gets a premium over most of its peers is its simple growth trajectory. At the end of the last quarter, the company owned and operated 3,224 locations, and management is constantly reaffirming its target of 7,000 locations in North America, which means more than double the number of existing locations. Towards that goal, management plans to grow at an 8%-10% pace.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

As we can see, up until the E coli outbreak, Chipotle was expanding rapidly. Then, growth dropped to low single digits, before accelerating even through Covid-19. Naturally, as the company's baseline expands, it's going to be harder to stick to the 8%-10% range, but management is confident in its ability to supervise and maintain that rate for the foreseeable future.

The Growth Story - Comparable Sales, Store Openings, and Margin Expansion

On its way to delivering on market expectations, Chipotle will have to combine same-store sales growth, along with aggressive store openings, and equally important, continued margin expansion.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

As we can see, Chipotle's average sales per restaurant are on a clear trend upward. Management is constantly discussing throughput (efficiency) as one of the most important metrics they look at, as they monitor each employee and train them to increase their personal throughput. Naturally, throughput in new restaurants is lower than in old ones, and as a rule of thumb, it generally takes two years before a restaurant reaches the company's average. We can understand that as the company is going through a hyper-growth stage, its average sales per restaurant is somewhat diluted, as every year approximately 20% of its restaurants are yet to reach the average (assuming 10% store growth per year).

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

Looking at margins at the restaurant level, there are three main cost inputs that drive profitability. We can clearly see a trend here as well. Despite worldwide inflation, Chipotle was able to decrease its major cost inputs all across the board. On a percentage of sales basis, food, beverage, and packaging costs dropped below 30%, labor costs became a sub-25% expense, and occupancy costs dropped to just 5.1%. Overall, as employee throughput increases, lease prices drop, and commodity inflation eases, the company's restaurant-level margin reached an all-time high last quarter, at 25.7%.

Created by the author using data from the companies' financial reports

Regarding aggressive store openings, we can see that the management's target of 7,000 U.S. locations is right around the likes of Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Domino's. I think these are all valid comparisons, which leads me to think 7,000 locations is a reasonable target. Taking the mid-point of management's annual openings rate (9%), it should take 8.25 years to reach the 7,000 goal from where we are today. We can also see Chipotle's unique position compared to most of its peers, as it's probably the healthiest fast food option out there. Besides the growth story, I believe Chipotle's counter-positioning in the not-so-healthy fast food industry is another reason why the company receives a premium.

Relative Valuation Comparison

Looking at Chipotle, the first metric that deters investors is its P/E ratio. The company trades at a forward P/E ratio of 45.7, which is much higher than the overall market. Looking at Chipotle compared to other food services peers doesn't paint a more calming picture either.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of May 7th, 2023

As we can see, besides Wingstop (WING), Chipotle trades at the highest multiple among its peers and at a 32.7% premium compared to the peers' average. Excluding Wingstop from the average will result in an even more significant premium. Looking at a longer time horizon, however, we see a slightly different situation.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of May 7th, 2023

Based on current analyst estimates, Chipotle should outgrow the majority of its peers in the near term, which will result in a significantly lower premium based on its FY3 P/E, at 19.0%. That being said, a 19.0% premium, which takes into account two years of growth, is still quite high.

Valuation (And Underlying Assumptions)

I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate Chipotle's fair value. I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2023-2030, based on a 9.0% growth rate in total store count, steady comparable sales growth, and sequential improvement in average throughput.

I project Chipotle's EBITDA margins to increase incrementally up to 21.9% in 2030, due to improvements in restaurant level margin, and more significantly, due to economies of scale which will result in a decrease of G&A as % of sales, as well as a decrease of pre-opening and restructuring costs as % of sales.

Created and calculated by the author based on Chipotle's financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 7.6% and adding Chipotle's net cash position, I estimate the company's fair value at $55.3B or $2,002.2 per share, which is very close to Chipotle's market value at the time of writing.

Risks

Despite its very compelling growth story, Chipotle is just too expensive for me at current levels. We need to assume a 4 percentage points operating margin expansion from what is an already all-time high margin, and a 12.0% annual revenue growth rate, just to reach a fair value that is slightly below the current market price. It seems that the market does not price in any risk whatsoever for the company, and that usually turns out bad.

First, we need to acknowledge that even a small health situation could turn out to be a disaster for the company, and due to the fact Chipotle focuses on freshly cooked fresh ingredients, this risk is slightly higher than with companies like McDonald's (MCD), which rely on more durable ingredients.

Second, as food, beverage, packaging, and labor are a significant portion of the company's expenses, investors should take into account occasional cycles with lower margins, as Chipotle can't control the price of ingredients like chicken or corn. Just last quarter, this turned out positive for the company, as avocado prices went down, contributing a few basis points to the margin expansion. Additionally, the majority of Chipotle's employees have many alternative places to work at. Thus, at times of tightened job markets, the company might be forced to raise prices, just like it did in 2022. Moreover, as Chipotle doesn't operate through a franchise network, the company is more exposed to potential unionization.

Conclusion

Chipotle probably has one of the most compelling and simplest growth stories in the market. All the company needs to do is to continue and expand the number of its locations, and replicate its exceptional proven formula for success. Fundamentally, the company's business is very well run. Unfortunately, the current valuation demands underlying assumptions that are too positive, and thus, leaves no room for upside. I plan to monitor the company closely, looking for either a correction or a sign that my assumptions were too conservative. Until then, I rate Chipotle stock a Hold.