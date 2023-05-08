Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 9:29 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Williams - ICR

Charles Tyson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Terry Blanchard - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s LL Flooring Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Bruce Williams from ICR. Bruce, please go ahead.

Bruce Williams

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I am joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Blanchard, Interim Chief Financial Officer. As we begin, let me reference the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring.

Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements are included in LL Flooring’s filings with the SEC.

During today’s conference call, management will be discussing results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why the non-GAAP financial measures may be useful are discussed in today’s earnings. The information contained in this call is accurate only as of the date discussed. Investors should not assume that the statements will remain operative after today, and LL Flooring undertakes

