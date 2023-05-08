Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Icahn Enterprises L.P.: Trading At A Substantial Premium To A Decreasing Net Asset Value

May 08, 2023 10:40 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)CVI, UAN19 Comments
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises' performance over the past few years has been uninspiring at best.
  • Its high distributions have only been possible due to Icahn generally taking his distribution in more units as well as a few large ATM offerings bringing in funds.
  • Dilution has been huge and the current low price makes that situation even worse; dilution will likely be over 5% this quarter alone.
  • There will be a time to "pay the piper" but it may not be imminent due to IEP's continuing ability to pay distributions, even though they are not from earnings.

Salary reduction, recession, financial crisis

mohd izzuan

I'm Short Icahn Enterprises but Long CVR Partners

I have a significant long position in CVR Partners (UAN), an MLP in which Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) has a significant indirect ownership interest. Although I will mainly discuss

Indicative NAV chart

Historical Indicative NAV and Share Count (IEP's Financial Filings )

Projected Unit Increases Through 6/30/23

Projected Unit Increases (Author's Estimates)

Net Income/Loss Chart

Net Income/Loss (Author based Upon Company Filings)

Investment Gain/Loss table

Gain/Loss on Investments (Author based upon Company filings)

Date Headings

Date Headings (IEP Shareholder Letter)

Automotive NAV

Automotive NAV (IEP Shareholder Letter)

This article was written by

Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
1.99K Followers
I am a private investor and occasional mountain climber. I hold an MBA from a top tier business school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of IEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial long position in UAN

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.