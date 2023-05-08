Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

OFS Credit Company: I'm Passing On The 25.6% Yield

May 08, 2023 10:54 AM ETOFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI), OCCIO1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.35K Followers

Summary

  • OFS Credit is paying out a 25.6% yield to its shareholders from a portfolio of CLOs.
  • The closed-end fund has lost more than half of its value since its 2018 IPO.
  • Around 41% of its distributions have been driven by return of capital.

Chicago River and Cityscape

tunart/E+ via Getty Images

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) last declared a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share, in line with the prior payout, and for a 25.6% forward yield. The Chicago-based closed-end fund invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO') debt and equity securities. The

Chart
Data by YCharts

OFS Credit Company Distribution History

CEFData.com

OFS Credit Company January 31, 2023 Portfolio

OFS Credit Company

Chart
Data by YCharts

OFS Credit Company S&P Rating Distribution of Underlying Obligors

OFS Credit Company

OFS Credit Company Underlying Obligors

OFS Credit Company

OFS Credit Company Series C Term Preferred Stock

OFS Credit Company

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.35K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.