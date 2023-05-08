Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Permian Resources Is Attractive Ahead Of Earnings

May 08, 2023 11:14 AM ETPermian Resources Corporation (PR)
Callum Turcan
Summary

  • After the market closes on May 8, Permian Resources Corporation will publish its first quarter 2023 earnings.
  • The energy company represents a nice capital appreciation opportunity given its attractive asset base in a $70+ WTI environment.
  • Permian Resources' oil-rich production base has grown robustly in recent quarters and is expected to continue growing this year.
  • In my view, Permian Resources would be wise to take advantage of its free cash flow generating abilities in the current WTI pricing environment and start paying down its large total debt load.
  • Permian Resources should provide additional color on its 2023 capital investment program during its first quarter earnings update.

Oil and Gas Drilling Rig. Oil drilling rig operation on the oil platform in oil and gas industry. Top drive system of drilling rig.

Otakeja

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is an independent oil & gas company focused on the Permian Basin, the prolific energy producing region that stretches across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The upstream company has sizable leaseholds in some of the most

Overview of Permian Resources' asset base in the Permian Basin.

Permian Resources has an attractive acreage leasehold position in the Delaware Basin, which is a sub-basin in the Permian Basin. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

Table covering Permian Resources' balance sheet strength and financial standing.

Permian Resources has ample access to liquidity via its credit facilities and modest cash position on hand. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

A table covering Permian Resources' hedging program.

A snapshot of Permian Resources' hedging program through 2023 and 2024. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

