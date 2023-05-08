Otakeja

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is an independent oil & gas company focused on the Permian Basin, the prolific energy producing region that stretches across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The upstream company has sizable leaseholds in some of the most attractive parts of the Permian Basin including acreage leaseholds in Eddy and Lea counties up in New Mexico and Reeves and Ward counties in Texas. Wells developed in the Delaware Basin (the sub-basin within the Permian that the company operates in) are located at an attractive part of the global cost curve, aided by the crude oil-rich nature of their production streams. In the current environment, with WTI (the premier US benchmark for crude oil prices) trading around $70 per barrel (+/- $5 per barrel), Permian Resources should be able to churn out sizable profits and cash flows. Permian Resources represents an attractive capital appreciation opportunity that investors should take a closer look at ahead of its upcoming earnings update.

Overview

In September 2022, Centennial Resource Development and Colgate Energy Partners III completed their merger, creating Permian Resources. The combined company’s production base has grown robustly in recent quarters, albeit off a low base (primarily a product of subdued capital investment during the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2021, Permian Resources’ average output stood at 60,939 barrels of oil equivalent per day (‘BOE/d’) net, which rose to 95,708 BOE/d net in 2022. The company entered 2023 on a high note as its average output came in at 158,208 BOE/d net (~51% crude oil) during the final quarter of 2022, up almost three-fold on a year-over-year basis.

Permian Resources has an attractive acreage leasehold position in the Delaware Basin, which is a sub-basin in the Permian Basin. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

The company is sitting on ~180,000 net acres with enough drilling locations to support over 15 years of development activity. As financial conditions allow, Permian Resources will likely pursue bolt-on acquisition opportunities to further grow its presence in the Delaware Basin.

In January 2023, Permian Resources announced a series of modest portfolio optimization activities. That included the announcement that it was selling 3,500 net leasehold acres in Reeves County, Texas, that produced 1,800 BOE/d net (44% oil cut) on a non-operated basis for $60 million and 300 net leasehold acres in Eddy County, New Mexico, for $10 million. Additionally, Permian Resources announced the divestment of some of its water infrastructure in Reeves County for $125 million in total considerations.

On the acquisition front, Permian Resources announced in January 2023 it was acquiring 4,000 net leasehold acres and 3,300 net royalty acres that produced 1,100 BOE/d net (73% oil cut) in Lea County, New Mexico, for $98 million. Well locations with higher oil cuts are ideal in the current environment as WTI prices are strong (as is Brent, the global oil pricing benchmark) while domestic natural gas prices (measured by the Henry Hub benchmark) are relatively low.

Substantial Production Growth

Permian Resources estimates that it will produce 155,000-168,000 BOE/d net in 2023 including 82,000-88,000 barrels of oil per day. At the midpoint of guidance, that represents 69% annual growth production with a ~53% crude oil mix. Please note that at the midpoint of guidance, Permian Resources expects its average daily output in 2023 will grow by roughly 2% versus its performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 as its production growth trajectory normalizes after bouncing strongly off a low base.

The company expects to spend $1.25-$1.4 billion on capital expenditures this year as it plans to transition from a seven-rig to six-rig development program starting in the second quarter of 2023. Permian Resources cited operational gains as a reason for shifting towards a six-rig program, though part of its reasoning likely also had to do with management’s desire to maximize the company’s free cash flow generating abilities. I define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is how companies can organically fund dividend programs, share repurchases, and improve their financial standing by adding cash to the balance sheet.

Permian Resources generated $0.6 billion in free cash flow in 2022 after churning out $1.4 billion in net operating cash flow and spending $0.8 billion on its capital expenditures. Its investment program is ramping up substantially this year, though meaningful growth in its production base should support its net operating cash flows. On an annualized basis, Permian Resources’ dividend obligations stood at $0.1 billion during the final quarter of last year. Shares of PR yield ~2.0% as of this writing.

At the end of December 2022, Permian Resources had less than $0.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand with no short-term debt and more than $2.1 billion in long-term debt on the books. Its large net debt load is a concern, and I would prefer that management bulk up the company’s cash position and pay off some debt going forward to improve Permian Resources’ financial standing. As crude oil prices remain favorable for the company it should be able to manage its immediate financing needs, though given the volatile nature of energy prices, having a nice cash cushion would put Permian Resources in a much better position.

Permian Resources has credit lines with ample borrowing capacity to lean on to manage its near-term funding needs. That included roughly $1.1 billion in remaining borrowing capacity (as of the end of December 2022) under its revolving credit facility that matures in February 2027.

Permian Resources has ample access to liquidity via its credit facilities and modest cash position on hand. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

Quarterly Update

On May 8, Permian Resources will publish its first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes. Investors should look out for commentary regarding the company’s capital investment program as the firm shifts to a six-rig development program. Permian Resources runs a capital-intensive business, and the trajectory of its investment activities has an outsized impact on the trajectory of its potential free cash flows. Additionally, the pace of its investment program determines the trajectory of its production base. With WTI trading around $70 per barrel, there is a strong incentive for Permian Resources to maintain and grow its crude-rich output streams. Investors should see whether Permian Resources updates its full-year production guidance during its earnings report.

As Permian Resources has a large net debt load, any commentary on how the firm intends to manage that burden over the long haul should be monitored. In 2022, Permian Resources generated $1.0 billion in GAAP operating income which easily covered $0.1 billion in net interest expenses. However, in a rising interest rate environment, that burden would grow (all else constant) unless Permian Resources pays down its total debt load. The company generated $0.5 billion in GAAP net income for Class A common stockholders and $1.61 in GAAP diluted EPS per Class A common share last year.

A snapshot of Permian Resources' hedging program through 2023 and 2024. (Permian Resources - Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings IR Presentation)

The company has hedged some of its forecasted production for 2023 and 2024, though Permian Resources' financial performance remains exposed to volatile energy prices. Investors should look out for any commentary regarding the firm's hedging strategy going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

Permian Resources has an attractive asset base with ample well development opportunities. In the current crude oil pricing environment, the company should be able to churn out sizable profits and cash flows as its crude-rich production base continues to grow. The company represents an attractive capital appreciation opportunity with incremental income growth upside, and would become more attractive should management take advantage of $70+ WTI and meaningfully improve Permian Resources’ balance sheet strength.