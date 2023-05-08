Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mercury General: The Disgraced King

May 08, 2023 11:14 AM ETMercury General Corporation (MCY)
Summary

  • Mercury General lost its dividend aristocrat status in 2022 when the company cut its dividend by half.
  • Since then, the insurer has struggled with deteriorated underwriting margins, stubbornly paying a quarterly dividend.
  • As the insurer continues to experience inflationary pressures, the future does not look bright for this king without a crown.
Le roi de la pièce d'échecs est tiré vers le bas par une corde devant les pions rivaux. Révolution, justice, exécution et châtiment

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is a listed insurance company which was obliged to cut its dividend in 2022 to maintain its financial solvency, losing its status of dividend aristocrat.

Indeed, the situation was untenable due to

Mercury Combined Ratios

Mercury

Q1 2023 Combined Ratio

Q1 2023 Mercury General Report

Debt Situation

Q1 2023 Mercury General Report

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chubb's Combined Ratios

Q1 2023 Chubb Presentation

Travelers Combined Ratio

2022 Travelers Presentation

Underwriting Performance - Progressive

2022 Progressive Annual Report

