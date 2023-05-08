Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Shell: A Solid Oil Supermajor In A Tough Environment

May 08, 2023 11:30 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), RYDAF1 Comment
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Shell plc's revenues were $89.02 billion, up 7% compared to the same quarter a year ago but down 12% sequentially.
  • Upstream production was 2,847K Boep/d in the first quarter (including 970K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down 2.7% compared to a year ago and up 2.6% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying Shell plc stock between $58 and $59 and to consider buying with potential lower support at $55.7.
Shell office building. Oil and gas energy company

Introduction

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company. The London-based Shell plc was the former Anglo-Dutch major. The company dropped its Dutch headquarters recently to become a fully British-based company.

SHEL 1-Year Oil and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Data by YCharts

SHEL Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Shell plc reported revenues and other income for the first quarter of $89.021 billion, up significantly from $83.164 billion in the same quarter last year and down 12% sequentially. Net income was $8,709 million or $2.50 per diluted ADS share.

SHEL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.2875 (x2 for share ADR) per share. The dividend yield is currently 4.18%.

SHEL Quarterly Oil equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Upstream production was 2,847K Boep/d in the first quarter (including 970K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down 2.7% compared to a year ago and up 2.6% sequentially (please see the chart above).

SHEL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

SHEL TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term SHEL, and I own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

